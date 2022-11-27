A long list of holiday events are here to ring in the holiday season in The Colony and Little Elm. Take a look at the top five events lined up in the Lakeside Journal communities for the week of Nov. 27.
Holiday in the Park
This annual event, presented by The Colony Parks and Recreation Department, will make its way through town with a bang. Holiday In The Park starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Perryman Park located at 4930 S. Colony Blvd. This event will feature festive holiday music and performances, holiday carnival games, rides and a holiday lighted trail. Saturday will also kickoff The Colony Christmas Spectacular light show at Central Fire Station. For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 972-625-1106.
Christmas Spectacular Light Show
Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 kicks off The Colony Christmas Spectacular Light Show at the Central Fire Station. The light show is choreographed to music and can be seen every evening from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 1, 2023. Attendees need to tune their radio to 99.9FM to enjoy the music and choreography.
Gingerbread House Decorating
Celebrate the season with The Colony Public Library and your family to decorate pre-built graham cracker gingerbread houses. Each participant will need their own ticket to claim a gingerbread house and registration began Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. The event will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 12 to 5 p.m. This is a come-and-go program and the ticket guarantees a gingerbread house and decorating supplies.
Lights on The Lake
From Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. starting on Nov. 25 until Dec. 27, Lights on The Lake will offer attendees a light show, photo opportunities, a hot air balloon, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. The 24-nights-of-lights event will also have food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment. The event will be open every day during the week of Christmas (Dec. 19-25). Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Christmas Parade and Annual Tree Lighting
The Christmas Parade and Annual Tree Lighting is back on Saturday, Dec. 3 to celebrate the season. There will be a tree lighting immediately following the parade, as well as a winter fireworks show and fun and festivities at Lights on The Lake. The following streets will be closed for the parade beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. until the parade's end reaches Lakefront Drive: West Park Drive, East Park Drive, Button Street, King Street, Lakefront Drive, Lakeshore Drive, Main Street, Annex Street and Meadowbend Trail.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
