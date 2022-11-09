With 238 of 238 precincts reporting and a 52% voter turnout, voters passed the Little Elm ISD bond issue by a 65% margin (12,356 votes) of residents voting 'for' the bond.
“We are grateful to the voters of Little Elm ISD for supporting this bond election because these projects will help us with the challenges we face as a fast-growth district," Daniel Gallagher, the Little Elm ISD Superintendent said. "Anytime you ask the community to support a bond election, we are asking them to trust District leadership with tax-funded projects and follow through with the promises we make. Our team is ready to start the planning and design process for the high school additions, new elementary schools, upgrades to safety and security, and other District improvements.”
After Little Elm ISD Bond issue failed during the election in May, the district adjusted the bond to $109 million lower than what was asked in May. The focus for the bond is safety and security and an emphasis on the growing student population the district is experiencing.
If it passes, the $289.5 million bond will focus on equipment for upgraded door locks, weapon detection systems, high school additions and renovations, and more.
Election results will not be official until they are certified.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
