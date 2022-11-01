Election day is quickly approaching and there’s several items on the ballot that voters in Little Elm and The Colony need to consider, so here are some things to know before you head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Check your registration status
Before heading to the polls, make sure you are registered to vote in the upcoming election. You can check your voter registration status by logging on to theTexas Secretary of State’s website. Unfortunately, the deadline to register to vote has already passed for the Nov. 8 election.
Voter ID requirements
When going to vote, you will be asked to present a photo ID at the polls. Texas voters can present a Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS, Texas Handgun License issued by DPS, United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph, United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph, or United States Passport (book or card).
Voting in person on Election Day differs by county and for North Texas, some counties allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling site while others require you to vote at a specific location. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and if you are in line to cast your vote after the polling place closes, you are still eligible to cast your vote. Take a look at eligible polling places for Little Elm and The Colony residents below.
The Little Elm Independent School District is holding a bond election in the amount of $289.5 million to be brought before voters on Nov. 8. In May, LEISD’s bond failed and the district is trying again. This time, it’s $109 million lower than what was asked for in May and if the bond fails, the district will go back to the drawing board and see what their options are.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.