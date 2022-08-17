Fifty-three percent.
In July 2022, the Town of Little Elm experienced its highest-ever water consumption total at 247.6 million gallons used from its water system — a 53% increase over July 2021 — as reported by Little Elm Town Manager Matt Mueller to Town Council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
"We have seen a very significant increase in water consumption this year, and in my opinion, several factors come into play," Mueller said. "This is, I think, the second or third longest and driest summer on record. There have been no water restrictions in place, but it has been an extremely hot and dry summer, and people have been watering a lot."
Mueller shared this with the Little Elm Town Council because he said this is the time of year when town staff and leadership could begin to receive concerns or questions from residents about their water bills due to possible higher than expected dollar amounts.
"I expect that we will start getting some questions this month and next month, as I expect we are going to follow a similar trend in August," Mueller added. "I encourage everyone to use the My Water Advisor app. That app is a good tool for everyone to use. You can get alerts and set consumption alerts with this program."
Town council amends Future Land Use Map
Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance to amend the Town of Little Elm Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map (FLUP) in order to establish and locate envisioned land use resulting from the adopted West Side Study.
Per council agenda notes, the Town of Little Elm has experienced "an increased interest' in developed and undeveloped property on the west side of town.
With the addition of the newly built Walker Middle School and the transportation and improvements made by the Town and TxDOT, town leadership believes this area is prime for new development, as well as redevelopment. As a result, town staff initiated a special area study of the West Side in order to provide official direction for this area.
The West Side Study produced a plan for unified development pattern and desire for specific types of uses and densities that better align with Town's most current overall vision and identity. Key takeaways are to focus on infrastructure improvements, utility extensions, design standards for walkability and connectivity, and updating the comprehensive plan and zoning to reflect appropriate housing and land use types in town.
The study built on existing land uses within the Comprehensive Plan and identified and defined several additional uses as follow:
Neighborhood
- Based on existing neighborhood layout and context
- Appropriate transitions to existing neighborhoods with respect to densities, screening and buffering within new neighborhoods
Mixed Residential
- Range of single family from large lot, to patio homes, to townhome transitions to neighborhood commercial
- Recreation-related uses with access to parks and open space
- Overall residential density of 6 to 10 units per acre
Neighborhood Retail/Commercial
- Mostly neighborhood retail with restaurants uses or mid-rise office buildings
- May include lodging and related uses
- May include professional offices as a transition to adjoining neighborhoods
- One to two stories generally
Town staff report there is currently retail/commercial land use within the FLUP, however, it is defined very generally as "establishments providing merchandise for retail or commercial sale and professional, corporate, or administrative office."
The retail/commercial use identified through the study builds on the existing land use but specifically calls for more neighborhood scale retail with restaurant uses and/or mid-rise office buildings, with a maximum height limit of two stories.
After the study's adoption by Town Council in 2021, town staff is proposing to amend the current FLUP to officially reflect and memorialize the study's envisioned land uses for the area. This would allow staff to be able to provide official guidance to the continued interested in development and redevelopment of the west side of Little Elm.
Staff utilized the newly created uses and their locations as identified by the West Side Study, as well as the newly approved development projects, to clean up and connect existing residential and commercial areas in order to create a cohesive future land use vision.
"The results of the West Side Study have already been very helpful with several key development that we have approved and hopefully will start building very soon," Town Councilmember Michael McClellan said.
Added Town Councilmember Neil Blais, "It will be nice to see the West Side development, and hopefully we will see Ace Hardware break ground soon. It is nice to see some development out there."
Budget hearing, tax rate meeting set for Sept. 6
The Town of Little Elm council announced it will be conducting a public hearing and adopting its FY22-23 budget at its Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting, along with setting its tax rate. Residents can review the proposed budget at littleelm.org/1496/28477/Proposed-2022-2023-Budget.
Town Council supports Denton County's road improvement ballot proposition
The Little Elm Town Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting Denton County's Road Improvement Program-2022 proposition on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot.
Denton County Commissioners, working with partners, have utilized the voter-approved proceeds of $187 million from the 2004 and $310 from the 2008 road bond programs to fund and construct more than $8.4 billion in roadway projects throughout the county, according to the town council agenda.
Denton County has effectively managed its road bond debt to maintain its AAA Bond Rating and Denton County's tax rate has dropped from $.024.98 on $100 valuation in 2009 to $0.23.3 on $100 valuation in 2021.
Denton County's Road Improvement Program-2022 identifies comprehensive county-wide transportation priorities that will further increase access and mobility within the county, and 113 roadway projects would represent active partnerships between Denton County, state, region and local entities.
The total of the proposed bond for the Nov. 8 ballot would be $650 million. There is no budget impact to Little Elm at this time.
Town Council to work with USPS for Union Park residents
The Town Council unanimously approved a resolution that will state that Little Elm town staff will work with the United States Postal Service to assist residents of Union Park to change their address from Aubrey, Texas, to Little Elm, Texas. The resolutions states that "because a person's mailing address creates a sense of identity and belonging in a community they reside, the Town feels it is important for Union Park residents to have an address that reflects the town they side in."
