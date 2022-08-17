Fifty-three percent.

In July 2022, the Town of Little Elm experienced its highest-ever water consumption total at 247.6 million gallons used from its water system — a 53% increase over July 2021 — as reported by Little Elm Town Manager Matt Mueller to Town Council during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Download PDF Town of Little Elm West Side Study Final Concept
