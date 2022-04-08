Wing, a company that provides drone delivery services in the United States, announced a partnership with Blue Bell, easyvet and Texas Health Resources as it prepared for its launch in Little Elm and Frisco on Thursday.
Residents of certain neighborhoods in Little Elm and Frisco can now order ice cream and prescription pet medications via drone.
According to the Wall Street Journal, this has been Wing’s “largest U.S. rollout and its first drone initiative operated by a customer.” The Frisco and Little Elm area is the second U.S. market to be serviced by Wing, after Christiansburg, Virginia. Wing also has locations in Finland and Australia, countries where the operations are more established.
The DFW launch came after demonstrations were hosted in both cities in October. Wing announced its first partnership with Walgreens as these preliminary steps were taken.
And while Wing is currently serving customers, it is only servicing select areas of both cities. Furthermore, availability of services varies based on the products that are ordered.
“Due to high demand, we aren’t able to serve every home, or every neighborhood within range of our aircraft at this time,” Wing’s website says. “We’re starting small, with plans to grow.”
According to its website, deliveries from Walgreens will only go to residents of Eldorado Estates I, a Little Elm neighborhood located directly west of FM 423. Meanwhile, Blue Bell deliveries will only be carried out within a four-mile radius of Wing’s facility at Frisco Station on Fridays and Saturdays. The neighborhoods eligible for Blue Bell deliveries include:
Starwood
Villas at the Lake on Legacy Drive
Stonebriar North
Stonebriar Village
Stonebriar Creek Estates
Heritage Lakes
The Lakes
Estates on Legacy Drive
Deliveries for Texas Health and easyvet are not yet available at this time.
Wing, a company that provides drone delivery services in the United States, announced a partnership with Blue Bell, easyvet and Texas Health Resources as it prepared for its launch in Little Elm and Frisco on Thursday.
Credit Union of Texas Event Center has announced a new lease agreement that will keep the Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club in Allen through the 2026-27 season. The five-year deal, approved unanimously by Allen City Council, keeps in play a successful partnership that began in 2009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.