Wing, a company that provides drone delivery services in the United States, announced a partnership with Blue Bell, easyvet and Texas Health Resources as it prepared for its launch in Little Elm and Frisco on Thursday.

Residents of certain neighborhoods in Little Elm and Frisco can now order ice cream and prescription pet medications via drone.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this has been Wing’s “largest U.S. rollout and its first drone initiative operated by a customer.” The Frisco and Little Elm area is the second U.S. market to be serviced by Wing, after Christiansburg, Virginia. Wing also has locations in Finland and Australia, countries where the operations are more established.

The DFW launch came after demonstrations were hosted in both cities in October. Wing announced its first partnership with Walgreens as these preliminary steps were taken.

And while Wing is currently serving customers, it is only servicing select areas of both cities. Furthermore, availability of services varies based on the products that are ordered.

“Due to high demand, we aren’t able to serve every home, or every neighborhood within range of our aircraft at this time,” Wing’s website says. “We’re starting small, with plans to grow.”

According to its website, deliveries from Walgreens will only go to residents of Eldorado Estates I, a Little Elm neighborhood located directly west of FM 423. Meanwhile, Blue Bell deliveries will only be carried out within a four-mile radius of Wing’s facility at Frisco Station on Fridays and Saturdays. The neighborhoods eligible for Blue Bell deliveries include:

  • Starwood
  • Villas at the Lake on Legacy Drive
  • Stonebriar North
  • Stonebriar Village
  • Stonebriar Creek Estates
  • Heritage Lakes
  • The Lakes
  • Estates on Legacy Drive

Deliveries for Texas Health and easyvet are not yet available at this time.

More information can be found online at wing.com/dfw.

