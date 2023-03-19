Jadyn Struxness

Little Elm sophomore Jadyn Struxness tossed four no-hitters during a home tournament earlier this month.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Little Elm softball team underwent a complete turnaround last season, going from 4-16 two years ago to 13-13 and a playoff berth.

During that run to the postseason, the Lady Lobos turned to a freshman to get the job done on the mound. Jadyn Struxness split time with two other pitchers before being elevated to the top spot in the rotation, and it’s a job that she hasn’t relinquished and for good reason.

