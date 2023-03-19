The Little Elm softball team underwent a complete turnaround last season, going from 4-16 two years ago to 13-13 and a playoff berth.
During that run to the postseason, the Lady Lobos turned to a freshman to get the job done on the mound. Jadyn Struxness split time with two other pitchers before being elevated to the top spot in the rotation, and it’s a job that she hasn’t relinquished and for good reason.
Struxness finished with 87 strikeouts and a .281 batting average last season, but with a full offseason and a year of experience at the high school level, she has taken the next step this season in her development as a softball player.
Knowing that she was going to receive a bulk of the innings on the mound coming into this year, Struxness put in a lot of hard work to improve her mechanics, and it has shown. During a recent home tournament in early March, she threw four no-hitters with 44 strikeouts. The final two no-hitters came on the same day, including a six-strikeout performance against Marcus – a contest that ended in a 0-0 tie. Later that day, she struck out 10 in a 13-0 win against Woodrow Wilson.
Struxness, now a sophomore, has been nothing short of impressive. She has 102 strikeouts to just 10 walks and has allowed just 34 earned runs in 69.2 innings with a 3.4 ERA.
Struxness’ success has translated to the win column for Little Elm. The Lady Lobos are 8-4-2 overall, including a 7-3 win over McKinney on March 7 to commence District 5-6A play. On offense, Struxness is hitting .273 with seven RBIs and two stolen bases.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Struxness chats about her four no-hitters, the hard work that she put in during the offseason season to improve on the mound, the potential for the Little Elm softball team and her first memories of playing sports.
SLM: Congrats on a great start to the season. You threw four no-hitters during the preseason. What does that mean to you?
JS: It’s very exciting for the beginning of the season because it’s setting expectations for the rest of the year.
SLM: You had to be particularly sharp during a recent home game against Marcus, a game that ended in a 0-0 tie. Take me through that game from a pitcher’s perspective.
JS: It was kind of back and forth playing defense because our innings up at the plate batting were very short. I had to kind of tune into defense a lot.
SLM: What did you do last summer to prepare for your sophomore season?
JS: This summer was my first big summer with college attention, just working a lot at tournaments and at home. I learned new pitches and learned situational softball. I went to a Texas State camp and got attention from coaches during my games. The Texas State camp was really good for me because I got used to that pressure from playing when colleges were looking at me. It opened up a lot of eyes to the opportunities that I can get for myself.
SLM: In what ways do you feel that you’ve improved as a pitcher?
JS: Definitely with my confidence. My team trusts me a lot more and I feel that I can throw my pitches with a lot more confidence and am able to get those big wins.
SLM: Congrats on beating McKinney, 7-3, in the district opener. What was working well for your team?
JS: Our energy was very good that game. We were excited to play in our first district game. Everyone had a lot of confidence in us. The energy in the dugout was good and our bats came alive. The top of the lineup was really good. We had a lot longer at-bats. Getting hits and getting on base was very important.
SLM: What kind of damage can Little Elm do in district and in the playoffs?
JS: We can go further in the playoffs this year and do really good in our district. I think it’s really more of an expectation this year. We think that we can meet and exceed that expectation.
SLM: What are your first memories of playing sports?
JS: I’ve always pitched, starting when I was in recreation leagues and select when I was younger. I remember going to my brother’s soccer practices, me and my dad would have pitching practice. I was able to pitch new pitches and get in some new kinks on my pitches.
