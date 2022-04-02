Friday marked the two-month anniversary of the day Little Elm High School’s SMART Branch opened to the public and, in doing so, became the Credit Union of Texas’s (CUTX) first publicly open student-run branch.
While CUTX Chief Marketing Officer Eddie Army said it is still rather early in the opening process, he and the students that operate the branch contend that it has already gone far in its endeavor to encourage financial literacy and hands-on business training.
“These students go through the exact same training that our employees do,” Army said, adding that Little Elm SMART Branch team members go through the same background check process and take on similar responsibilities as regular full-time employees.
Students affiliated with the branch said the experience has helped prime them for their future endeavors.
Avery Gibson, a Little Elm High School senior who plans on going to University of Texas in Arlington to study marketing, said his role as a marketer for the branch has taught invaluable lessons. When the branch first opened, Gibson said he got many leads for new accounts that ultimately did not follow through, a turn of events that initially left him confused.
“I realized I had to go in and follow up, and so I learned a lot of diligence and persistence when it comes to marketing,” he said.
Amanda Bonilla, a junior who is planning on studying finance at the University of North Texas, said her experience as a teller for the SMART Branch made her more sociable.
“[The experience has] helped my public speaking and customer service,” Bonilla said. “Right now I’m doing an interview, but I’ve also talked to board members, I have to go out and talk to people about the credit union, and I would say it’s helped me a lot. Normally, I’m a really shy person, but it has helped me a lot to be able to reach out and talk to people.”
Senior Ian Mashinsky concurred, saying, “This has definitely taught us how to interact with people.”
The opening of the branch came over one year after CUTX opened its first SMART Branch at Allen High School. Because the Little Elm SMART Branch is the first student-run CUTX location to be open to the public, it is also the first student-run branch to offer checking and savings account services and auto loans.
The credit union also launched a financial literacy program in partnership with the school. This, coupled with the hands-on experience, enticed students like senior Carson Maxwell to get involved.
“I’ve always loved business, so it was just a no-brainer to go into it,” Maxwell said.
Junior Haley Burch said her stint as a branch marketer helped familiarize her with event planning, adding, “We are the ones planning all our marketing events, we’re the ones trying to get engagement, so getting to plan different events and work together has been a really cool opportunity.”
Based on the strengths of the outcomes from the Little Elm and Allen SMART branches, Army said CUTX has plans to open more student-run branches in other school districts in the future. No further details were given.
