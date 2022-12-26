The selection of our annual top 10 sports stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Two years ago, there was no question as to what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
Last year, the pandemic still impacted high school athletics, but fortunately on a much smaller scale.
In 2022, there were still isolated incidents, but the athletics year went about largely as expected, allowing us to focus on the positive aspects of what local teams were able to accomplish during the past 12 months.
Here are the first five installments of the top 10 sports stories from the past year for The Lakeside Journal.
10. White runs to state qualification in boys cross country
The Colony senior Brandon White qualified for the Class 5A state cross country championships for the second straight season after finishing in 15th place in a time of 18:20.42 in the Region II-5A meet.
Last season, White ran alongside his teammates at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock after the Cougars qualified as a team for the state meet. This season, White earned an individual berth. White finished in 60th place in the state meet.
Prior to this season, White hadn’t completed a race in less than 17 minutes. This year, there were at least four different occasions when he finished a race in less than 17 minutes, which includes a personal-best 16:29.7 at the Plano ISD Invitational on Aug. 13.
White’s highest individual finish came at the UTA Region II Preview Meet on Sept. 10, when he ran to third overall in a time of 16:51 at Lynn Creek Park.
It’s not just over the past year that White has shaved significant time. When he was a freshman, White ran a mile time of 6:42. He has since reduced that time to 4:40.
9. Ryan earns 400th coaching win
The Colony head boys basketball coach Cleve Ryan came into this season sitting on 399 career coaching wins.
He used that statistic as motivation for this season’s team.
“I have a motto that it is 399 and to make every day a 399 day,” he said. “It is very special because you don’t know when the next time one of those opportunities is going to come.”
It took just one game for Ryan to earn his 400th career coaching win, but it didn’t come easy.
The Colony fell into a 9-0 hole to begin the Nov. 12 game against Little Elm. However, the Cougars got in a good rhythm in the second half and rallied for a 70-48 victory. Senior guard Jaidyn Cotto poured in 25 points, five assists, seven rebounds and five steals.
In a hallway adjacent to the basketball court in Farmer Activity Center, Ryan led a cheer of “Hey” as they jumped around in the team huddle.
8. Little Elm softball enjoys dramatic turnaround
One year after going 4-16, Little Elm, under the direction of first-year head coach Brent Achorn, finished 13-13 and was a bi-district finalist.
The Lady Lobos gave District 6-6A champion Hebron all that it could handle in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game.
As the case had been all season, it was Little Elm’s offense that came out of the gates flying.
The Lady Lobos led the 6-6A champions by as many as five runs early into the contest, only for Hebron to return fire and tough out a 9-7 victory for the Lady Hawks' first playoff series win since 2014.
It wasn't for a lack of effort from upset-minded Little Elm, which struck for a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Back-to-back RBI hits from junior Kyrsten Moran and senior Georgia Heathcock got the ball rolling and sophomore Maria Florentino added a three-run homer for the five-run lead.
Little Elm had five players hit over .400 this season, including a .480 average for Heathcock.
7. Weatherall wrestles to fourth place at 5A state tournament
An injury prevented The Colony alum Josh Weatherall from competing in the Class 5A state wrestling tournament last year.
Fast-forward to this past February, and Weatherall earned his place on the medal stand after he went 4-2 to capture fourth place at 113 pounds.
“I was incredibly excited that Joshua was able to get on the podium at the state tournament this weekend,” said Chuck Brown, The Colony head boys coach. “All four of the kids in his weight class finished in the top six at state. It just showed how tough it was in his weight this year.
“Joshua has always been a fighter and this year has been a wild and crazy year and no one will understand how hard of a year it was for him and our team. So for Joshua to have the success he did, I’m very happy for him.”
Weatherall left quite the legacy. He finished this season 38-4. Two years ago, Weatherall became the first wrestler in program history to win at least 60 matches in a season. He and his older brother, alum Steven, combined for six appearances in the state tournament and four state medals.
6. Little Elm girls basketball rides strong second half to playoff berth
In what was Ken Tutt’s first season as Little Elm head coach, he saw his team struggle to a 6-11 start before winning 10 of its final 11 games in the regular season to finish in second place in 5-6A and clinch a spot in the playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons.
Although Little Elm’s season abruptly ended in bi-district after Plano used a fourth-quarter flurry to pull away for a 66-54 victory, the Lady Lobos found a system that worked over the final month of the season.
Senior guard and UNLV signee Amarachi Kimpson was named the district’s most valuable player for fueling Little Elm’s late-second surge, averaging 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.0 steals per game.
Class 6A’s No. 17 Little Elm has carried over that success into the start of this season as the Lady Lobos are off to a 14-3 start, which includes wins against Class 5A’s No. 3 Mansfield Timberview, No. 5 Lubbock Cooper and No. 8 Argyle and Class 4A’s No. 18 Kennedale, in addition to district wins against McKinney and Prosper.
Little Elm’s one-two scoring punch of sisters Amarachi Kimpson (18.9 points) and sophomore Shiloh Kimpson (15.6 points), and sophomore Raniyah Hunt (9.3 points) are spear-heading the Lady Lobos’ fast start for this season.
