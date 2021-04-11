Luis Baker-Bussan
Corinth City Council, Place 2
Associate director of finance (telecommunications)
Number of years in the city: 5 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you help solve it?
The welfare of our city is always top priority. Our current police and fire departments have done a wonderful job. We need to continue to support them and ensure they grow as Corinth matures. We’ve learned from the pandemic and from the winter storms that you can never be too prepared. City Council needs to work with local government to ensure the welfare of everyone during any emergency. The biggest challenge is to design a future that accommodates our diverse community in any situation. We need to create a city environment that appeals to our current businesses to stay in Corinth while also appealing to new businesses. This can all be done while increasing the appeal of Corinth to our current residents and to those looking to move here.
What are your ideas to attract quality economic development to Corinth?
One key factor in attracting economic development is to ensure current businesses don’t leave Corinth. We’ve lost two of the limited sit-down restaurants to other Lake Cities in the past year. My experience in corporate finance will ensure we’ve exhausted all financial options before this happens in the future. My expertise in quantitative business analysis would be useful in those reviews. We need to ensure we offer incentives that attract and keep businesses in Corinth. Corinth needs to strengthen their partnerships with our neighboring Lake Cities to create spaces that attract people and businesses. We share a lot of space with our surrounding Lake Cities. We can develop more parks and recreational areas for our families to enjoy. We need to offer free digital and traditional library services for those families. We need to retain our high level of security from our fire and police departments. We need to be transparent in our decision making and create a search engine on our website that allows residents to search on key words from City Council meeting notes.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
There have been infrastructure improvements that were necessary. So in that case, yes. However, we’ve lost important business to others in Denton County. We need to expedite the expansion of our business incentives to ensure we can grow the offering of goods and services within our city. We need more retail and restaurants and not more fast-food chains. Families have to go outside of our area to enjoy the amenities and restaurants that we desire for shopping and entertainment. We need to ensure we are using the business incentives to attract more business. We also need to strengthen our partnerships with other Lake Cities to create more parks and hiking in our shared spaces. This would include beach space that is local and clean for our residents. As an avid runner, I would like to partner with our Lake Cities to sponsor a 5K/10K run that would benefit the Lake Cities Education Foundation for our graduating Seniors in need of support. Last but not least, the Agora project is an incredible opportunity for us. We need to expedite its development so that our residents can enjoy this sooner than later. To help this, please vote “yes” on May 1 for the new rental car tax. This will help fund the Agora project.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I have been very active since I’ve moved to Corinth. I’ve been a director on our HOA Board for three years. I have two boys, 14 and 9 years old who are very active in Denton County sports. I was previously on the board of both of my kids’ PTA. It is in my nature to be involved and learn more on how to improve. Running for City Council is that next step in my journey to assist all of my neighbors in Corinth.
Anything else you would like to add?
There is so much available all around us. We need to bring those amenities and services to Corinth. We have to go everywhere but Corinth for most of our entertainment and services. I know I would be beneficial in expediting Corinth’s growth. I have 26 years of experience in Corporate Finance and Operations. I have spent much of that time growing revenue, managing projects and analyzing our decisions. I’d like to bring that expertise to city government. My husband and I moved our kids from Chicago five years ago. We chose Corinth because I have family here and would stay with them over the years when I traveled from Chicago to work at our headquarters in Downtown Dallas. Corinth was our first and only choice because of the family connection. We need to make this city special for all of the families that live here. We love this city and look forward to growing our family here. I believe I can be a new voice for City Council to assist with progress in the place we call Home. For more information please visit: @LuisBBforCorinth on Facebook.
