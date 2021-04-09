What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
- High-density apartments – We will have thousands of apartments counting those in production and those approved.
- Traffic congestion – Our infrastructure was well designed to support a community with a population of about 190,000.
- Increasing taxes – A growing fear of inability to pay unpredictable property taxes eats away at the security and peace they once derived from their homes.
- Security from crime – Residents are concerned for safety and property.
- Political and social division – There are simmering social and political divisions that are quick to bubble over.
- Recovery for our children – They have suffered mentally and emotionally.
Tackle the problems with (1) Creative, out-side-the box thinking, (2) making Plano residents the number one priority, (3) applying economic thinking to look at long-run, unintended consequences and (4) with strong public speaking skills, host frequent engagements with residents. Begin conversations for understanding how much we have in common.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
In the early stages of an unknown virus, a shelter in place recommendation may be appropriate if time is needed to assess transferability, treatment and mortality. The objective is to identify the most vulnerable populations to receive highest priority for scarce resources. Individuals outside the high priority group must make personal decisions based on an assessment of their unique health, welfare, and financial issues.
Safety and the economy are balanced when individuals can make those decisions based on unbiased information from different scientists, with diverse experiences, expertise and perspectives.
As is the case with any complex public policy issue there is no solution, only tradeoffs. The lockdown was always a tradeoff between financial ruin, suicides, depression family violence and developmental delays for children to name just a few consequences of the lockdown and a reduction in the number of COVID deaths. As the number of COVID deaths declines from immunity or vaccination then we must realize that the tradeoff equation has changed. I wish the Governor had asked A.G. Paxton to look for a way to grant lawsuit protection to businesses for COVID related lawsuits. This would have given his removal of the lockdown more impact.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
Plano citizens fought City Hall in the courts and they won at every level. Before going to court, they petitioned, spoke before the council and did everything a citizen should do to bring about change. I know, I was speaking at the council meetings too. But the city had drawn a line in the sand and would not reach out to compromise or minimally allow a vote on the issue. I would point to this issue and the way it was handled, as the beginning of political and social divisions described above and it is part of the legacy of the outgoing mayor.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I earned a doctorate in economics studying the works of scholars like Walter Williams, Thomas Sowell and Milton Friedman. Economics shows that prosperity requires three elements: well-defined property rights, a transparent rule of law, and sovereign individuals making choices. With these elements, individual self-interest is redirected by competition to pleasing customers, conserving resources, and offering innovations at lowest price. Governments, however, have little competition, so it falls about the Council to always push for cost-savings and innovations. Residents of all persuasions are amenable to prosperity. But a government that doesn’t understand how these elements work to produce prosperity may inadvertently pass legislation that impedes prosperity.
I have a 30 plus year track record of serving on strategic planning, budget, audit, and recruitment committees, to name a few. I have also demonstrated my innovative, entrepreneurial nature by starting and running the only free market department of economics on the west coast, running an acclaimed Provocative Lecture series, and graduating students who knew how to ask questions and think. I realigned the workload for professors so that they would have more time to mentor students at a university that had a large number of first generation college students. I also effectively incorporated technology into the classroom such that faculty and students benefitted. My track record includes years of service as a founding board member on two Hispanic Foundations and an organization called the Liberty Forum. I am also currently serving on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Silicon Valley – a corporate-charity hybrid – that is the leading Goodwill in the state.
My track record gives voters predictability – you don’t change your spots after 30+ years.
Finally, I have skills that are directly related to the job of mayor – number one is my strong public speaking ability. I have done many local and national, radio and television public broadcasts. The Mayor is the representative of Plano and is often required to address audiences large and small. I am as comfortable with hard working laborers as I am with multi-millionaires and C-suite level executives.
I was born and raised in East Los Angeles. The memory of how my parents and cousins struggled to pay taxes has always guided my spending decisions; I never spent a dime of public funding without making sure I got the highest possible value. The demands on the Mayor’s time are huge, HUGE, as the City Manager warned us. Time is what I have to give you. I am a retired empty nester: it is just my husband, the dog, and me. We don’t have a business to worry about or that would present a conflict of interest with votes. I do not have ambitions for higher office. This gives me the ability to speak candidly and boldly without having to consider how what I say impacts career aspirations. I have the liberty to speak freely for the citizens of Plano. We are coming out of retirement because Plano matters to us. We love our home and our community and do not like the divisive direction it is heading.
