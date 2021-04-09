What are the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
Plano has always been known for having an excellent education system. However, the largest room in the world is room for improvement. Some current issues are:
· Decline in enrollment
· Students at least a year behind academically
· Significant rise in mental health issues among students
· Budget shortfalls
· Lack of transparency & accountability
To address these issues, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees needs to begin by being held to a higher standard of accountability and transparency. As a board member, I vow to actively listen to the concerns of the students, teachers and parents in the district. Having open communication and learning about the issues from every perspective will help in finding solutions to all of these issues.
What is your opinion on Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
We are blessed to live in a country that has liberty and freedom. As written in the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness...”
I believe every citizen has the right to choose whether they want to wear a mask or not. Regardless of what citizens choose, I respect their choice.
What all does the Board of Trustees owe to students, parents, faculty and staff, and what would you do to help fulfill these obligations? (If you're an incumbent, what have you already done to help fulfill them?)
The Board of Trustees owes students, parents, faculty and staff their undivided attention. The board should prove to these groups their voices are heard and their voices matter. To fulfill this obligation as a trustee, I will partake in transparent communication and do everything in my power to ensure the board takes action when concerns are brought forward. In addition, the board owes it to these individuals to uphold the Texas Education Code’s 11 Objectives. Two of the objectives I believe are extremely important are:
· Parents will be full partners with educators in the education of their children, and
· Educators will prepare students to be thoughtful active citizens who have an appreciation for the basic values of our state and national heritage and who can understand and productively function in a free enterprise society.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I bring a fresh new voice and optimistic open-minded attitude to the table. I attended first through 12th grade in Plano ISD. I am part of the generation that witnessed the evolution of technology as a student - from dial-up internet, Nokia brick phones and VHS to what it is today. I understand technology plays an integral role in society and should not be ignored. However, technology cannot replace the effectiveness of in-person learning. There are smarter ways to incorporate technology into classroom curriculum without sacrificing social and educational interaction.
I understand that every elected official works for and represents their constituents. To make improvements in Plano ISD, I will actively listen to the community and be diligent in putting the needs of students first while being fiscally responsible. I want to increase the level of transparency and accountability so a foundation of trust exists between the Board of Trustees and community.
