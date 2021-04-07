What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
The biggest one that comes to mind is our water. As the population grows, so will the demand and use of water. The current solution of awareness campaigns is good, I believe there can be other measures implemented to help make Allen's water use sustainable.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
The handling of the pandemic has been confusing, to say the least, with the conflicting information or ordinances. As far as Allen's response to Abbot there isn't much that can be done, except encouraging masks and other precautions.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
I believe it can be done with more unique business being brought in and maximizing the shopping spaces with living quarters above them. Much like how some of the shows in The Villages of Fairview have apartments above the shops.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
To listen to an individual's or organizations problems to understand what makes them tick and to learn about what they value to best serve them.
