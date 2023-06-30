Emma Sralla

On Wednesday, Marcus alum Emma Sralla was named the Texas Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

 Submitted photo

Marcus alum Emma Sralla cemented her legacy this season by winning her third straight Class 6A state title in the girls discus.

Sralla uncorked a throw of 184 feet to earn the state three-peat.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

