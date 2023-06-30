featured spotlight Marcus’ Sralla named Texas Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year By David Wolman | Star Local Media Jun 30, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On Wednesday, Marcus alum Emma Sralla was named the Texas Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Marcus alum Emma Sralla cemented her legacy this season by winning her third straight Class 6A state title in the girls discus.Sralla uncorked a throw of 184 feet to earn the state three-peat.On Wednesday, Sralla, a Stanford signee, was named the Texas Gatorade Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.Sralla had been chasing the national record of 198-9 set by Olympian Shelbi Vaughn from Mansfield Legacy in 2012, and in May, she came close to breaking Vaughn’s state-meet record of 187-10.Sralla produced two of the top eight discus throws in national history this season, with marks of 195-10 and 193-8. Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATE: Police arrest husband in connection with wife's body found in Lake Lewisville Body discovered in Lake Lewisville UPDATE: Power restored to Coppell's Village Parkway Pump Station; boil water notice remains in effect until further notice Plano and The Colony Police Department investigates death of missing person Allen looks to make most of first full offseason under Wiginton Things to Do! Most Popular Sports Stories Marcus' Hebert named THSCA girls soccer coach of the year Troy Aikman Reveals Cowboys' Biggest Problem 'Disinterested' Cowboys Would Re-Sign Zeke in 1 Scenario Are Cowboys an NFC 'Big Dog'? Dak & Deuce: Cowboys Rookie Can 'Help Immediately,' Prescott Predicts Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads FRISCO CHAMBER OF COMMERECE FRISCO ROUGH RIDERS DALWORTH BANK OZK CITY OF COPPELL BANK OZK ALLEN CHAMBER ROLLING OAKS Bulletin
