Mark Smits
Coppell City Council, Place 6
Small business owner (Descarado Wines)
Number of years in city: 29
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
Coppell faces serious tax issues in the next three years. State Rule 3.334’s direction to change sales tax distribution from point of origin to point of destination creates a large income shortfall for the city. I plan to take a common sense practical approach to this issue. I want to protect the citizen’s hard earned tax dollars. I want to fully explore all spending and all sources of city revenue. Where practical, I propose we limit spending and where practical, I want to provide relief to the taxpayers. Only after careful analysis will the city council be able to make a sensible recommendation of the amount of spending cuts are practical or the amount of tax reduction is practical. The ultimate goal is to maintain the high standards of services that make Coppell special while protecting (and potentially reducing) the tax payer burden.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
The city has historically spent money on the right items. Coppell’s amenities make it special. The investments that our city government have made in services for the citizens have added value to our community (and to our properties). People want to move to Coppell because it is a special community. With that said, I think it is imperative for Coppell’s elected officials to pay close attention to the way the money is spent. Elected officials must continue to protect the tax payer’s best interest. The Texas State Legislature rule 3.334 is going to shift the way sales tax would be awarded to communities from “point of origin” to “point of destination.” This new law will result in a substantial loss of sales tax to Coppell. That means Coppell will have to objectively review the way it operates. This rule was supposed to be implemented in 2019, and is now scheduled to go into effect in September 2021. The city has had time to plan for this shortfall of revenue and has already taken action to reduce spending. While spending reductions have already been implemented, the size of the income shortfall won’t be fully realized until the rule is implemented. In 2021 the elected city officers need to act responsibly until the shortfall is fully known. Other cuts in spending should also be explored and vetted during the budget process. My goal for the city is to see that we maintain the amenities we enjoy and that make this city special.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
The next three budget cycles will require careful financial planning and budgeting. Until the sales tax changes from Rule 3.334 are fully known, property taxes should be frozen as is. Furthermore, the city needs to act with diligence to fill all available retail spaces to create new opportunities for revenue for the city. At the same time, these retail spaces will also add value to the quality of life of the citizens. The city needs to do a better job of promoting and communicating the amenities available to its citizens. I do not believe that all citizens are aware of all the amenities available for their use. Through education, citizens will feel better about how their tax dollars are spent. Unfortunately, some of the newer amenities like the Arts Center have not been able to deliver on their promise due to the pandemic. City government needs to act with patience to allow new amenities to deliver on their promise. For example, a fully functional and booked arts center will almost certainly aid in the recruiting of new retail space in Old Town. As we fill retail and commercial vacancies and as the effect of Rule 3.334 is better known, the council needs to go back to the issue of property tax generation. If there are opportunities to reduce the tax burden without disrupting the quality of life of our citizens, tax reductions should be considered.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I have lived in Coppell for almost 30 years. During my residency, I focused on my career and my family. I worked for three large corporations that were based in cities in other states. I volunteered for activities that supported my children. I coached YMCA youth athletics. I was president of the Coppell Cowboys Basketball Booster Club. I’m also president of the Coppell Texas Aggie Club. My primary focus was as an executive for my employers. My experiences in these positions helped me to develop an outstanding tool box of skills that have helped me perform at the highest level. These skills include a polished set of leadership, communication and analytical skills. I have managed budgets up to a billion dollars and work forces up to 1500 people. I have had to make hard decisions about tough issues. These skills also prepared me to confidently walk into new experiences and tasks with an ability to digest and absorb new information quickly, efficiently and thoroughly. I see my work experience as a positive that will bring a fresh perspective and a curiosity to the city council that may not have happened had I been involved at various levels in the past. People will find out that when I apply mind and soul to a task, I perform at the highest level with exceptional results. I am running for city council because I am willing to invest the time to perform at the highest level. I will work hard for the city.
Anything else you would like to add?
I am asking the citizens of Coppell to vote for me because I’m an experienced leader who can communicate on multiple levels. As a business leader, I have analyzed, created, and implemented projects, structures and products that have led to high levels of success. I am comfortable working in complex environments with many different points of view. I am proud of my ability to listen and to act based on facts and data. I am also empathetic to the needs of people at all levels. I have always believed in hard work that started at age 11 when I started mowing lawns. I am willing to take on new challenges and I enjoy learning. After retiring from corporate America in 2015, I started a new small business in a completely new field. I am happy to report that this new business venture has already achieved success. I also promise to communicate with the citizens in ways that will make sense and that easy to absorb. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak to my skills and the issues that I believe are important.
