Place you are seeking: Mesquite Mayor
Number of years in Mesquite: 23
Occupation: Pastor
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
Our citizens have made it clear that crime is their greatest concern and eliminating that crime is my highest priority. We must continue to be aggressive in recruiting, hiring, and training more police officers and getting them out on the streets as soon as possible. Furthermore, we must also prepare for the future growth of our city with both our Fire and Police Departments. We will need a future fire station along our I-20 Corridor at Trinity Pointe. Land has been designated for this fire station at the Spradley Farms Development. We will need another station as well in the southern sector of our city. Our future residential and business park developments will help bring major increase to our tax base.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
The city can address crime prevention by both hiring more police officers and getting them on the streets along with community policing. I am a firm believer in community policing because we can never have enough officers for every neighborhood in our city but, we can involve more citizens with neighborhood crime watch groups in the neighborhoods, continuing to inform students about the "crime stoppers groups" in our middle schools with our SRO Police Officers on school campuses , and networking businesses to join efforts against crime in their immediate areas. Churches can also open their facilities for neighborhood crime watch groups around the city. We must encourage neighbors getting to know each other and watching out for each other.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
As our population grows our traffic is getting busier around the city and developing more traffic congestion. Our traffic engineering department does a tremendous job. However, I will be recommending to our next city council that we ask our staff to provide a report of our city
wide traffic situation and including where they see our hot spots. Hopefully, we can receive recommendations from our city staff on how we can alleviate some of the tougher locations.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
At the present time, we have had much focus on the I 20 Corridor (the area also know as Trinity Pointe). The focus will continue to be in the southeast quadrant of our city as we focus on two new fire stations fully equipped that will be needed in the near future. However, there are important efforts taking place to revitalize the Gus Thomasson Corridor and I want to keep that momentum going. There should also be a focus at the Iron Horse Development with bringing in more potential entertainment venues for the family, along with restaurants near the Mesquite Rodeo Arena and The Mesquite Convention Center for the out of town guests that come to our city for conferences.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
The largest percentage of our expenditures for our city goes to public safety which is around 53% of our general fund budget expenditures. That spending includes: Fire Protection, Fire Prevention, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management Services, Police Patrol, Criminal Investigation, School Resource Officers, Police Technical Services, and 911 Dispatch. I believe we are spending money in the right places and we must continue to keep up with the growth of our increasing population, hiring the officers and firefighters that are needed and staying competitive with surrounding cities. We also need to stay aggressive in looking for more funds to make available for street repairs in our aging neighborhoods.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/ area?
I have been a member of the Mesquite Ministerial Alliance for over twenty years. I am also a member of the Star Transit Board, Heroes of Mesquite Board, and a long time Board Member of the Dallas Regional Medical Center. I have also participated in the Beach Club Program in our Mesquite Public Elementary Schools and Men and Ladies of Honor in our Mesquite Middle Schools. I've also worked with the High School Mentoring Program at both Poteet and Horn High School. I am also a member of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. I also helped with former Mayor Mike Anderson and two other pastors in launching and organizing our annual event called Addressing Mesquite Day to help the elderly and disabled homeowners around our city. This event has continue for 18 years and growing.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have leadership skills for gathering groups and individuals that can potentially come together to help a community for a common cause. I also have the experience of having served our city as a city councilman for more than five years, and the experience of also having served as Mayor Pro Tem and Deputy Mayor pro Tem. Furthermore, I have the experience of serving on the council and working with our city staff during a very difficult and unprecedented COVID year. Having been a pastor for more than forty years, I am also very much a people person and a good listener for the issues that can arise. I have also served our community on several boards that has helped in strengthening relationships in many areas around our city.
