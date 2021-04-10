Place you are seeking: Mayor
Number of years in the city: 30
Occupation: Father of four and husband. I am self-employed as a home and light commercial builder, owner of the Guitar Sanctuary, The Sanctuary Music and Event Center, and the Performance Music Academy and co-founder with my wife, Maylee, of the Love Life Foundation 501c-3 that benefits at-risk women and children.
What is the biggest issue facing McKinney, and how would you address it?
We have a divided nation, one torn by politics, racial conflict and a tattered economy. Leading and fostering understanding and compassion for one another is the first step in finding our place together. We also have a housing crisis. We must continue to develop comprehensive housing strategies that address the increasing need for more affordable housing options for our graduating students, teachers, first responders and all that struggle to afford a $354,000 median priced home in McKinney. That strategy cannot rely solely on multi-family and rental properties. We must be creative in ways to incentivize the private sector to deliver more affordable ownership home options. More affordable housing options are also critical to foster commercial, retail and restaurant development…those amenities that we often travel to other cities for. We have businesses passing on McKinney in fear of a lack of available, local workforce to sustain them.
How should the city handle future growth and development?
Managing our tremendous growth while maintaining our character and identity will always be a challenge that we must face proactively. After years of public input, we adopted the ONE McKinney 2040 Comprehensive Plan, establishing a vision of growth for the city. ONE McKinney 2040 will help guide the growth and will influence where new homes, businesses and amenities are built in McKinney based on the priorities we as a community have identified. The plan takes into consideration the ever-present elasticity of the market trends and will evaluate the success of our growth annually, amending and updating based on measured success. Business development is a priority in this growth, and over the past four years, we have seen commercial growth increase by 70%. This is a trend we must continue in order to balance our tax base and attain sustainable residential property tax relief.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I believe we are, and the public input and comments during the public hearings that we hold each year as we discuss and determine our budget reflect that our community agrees. Prudent spending has allowed us to lower the tax rate to a historical record low each of the past four years, with this year being the first “no new revenue” tax rate in our modern history. In 2020, our citizen survey reflected over a 90% satisfaction rate. Our police are of the highest performance level and have rendered us the safest city over 100,000 residents in the State of Texas. Our Fire Department has the highest ISO rating available and an unparalleled response time. Our parks are thriving, and quality of live in McKinney is soaring. That said, we will continue to look at the budget critically every year and amend and redirect spending priorities as need arises.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I am the Mayor of our great city. I co-founded the Love Life Foundation with my wife Maylee in 1992, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing awareness of the many tragedies inflicted upon at-risk children. Love Life Foundation provides resources to supporting agencies and groups that bring relief and comfort to the young victims and their families. I served as a member of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and a Board Director for Meals on Wheels. I am the President of the Stonebridge Ranch Commercial Association and served as Chairman of the McKinney Community Development Corporation. I remain active in all these organizations.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have a proven track record over the past four years. We have maintained what makes us special as a community while achieving record low tax rates, record high business development, being ranked the safest city in Texas, turned the airport from requiring annual city subsidy to being profitable, brought international events like the AT&T Byron Nelson and the NCAA Division II Football Championship to our city and have attained the designation by the Governor’s Office as a Cultural Arts District and A Music Friendly City, fostering tourism and further economic development. We have achieved all of this during tremendously challenging times, from a peak of racial unrest to a pandemic and the economic crisis that ensued. But more than any of these accomplishments, I love this community and am blessed to serve it. I do so absent any partisan allegiance, only allegiance to the wellbeing of our community, something I believe is critical today.
