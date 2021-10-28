Position you are seeking: Mesquite Mayor
Number years in Mesquite: 21
Occupation: Retired-ish
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
Quality of life! Safety, prosperity, and a smooth drive contribute to a good quality of life. It takes team work from citizens, city employees and elected citizens who do their part in tackling the important issues facing Mesquite like crime, broken streets and economic development. I will be the chief encourager who will guide the effort toward solution driven problem solving and fact based decision making.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
Engaging the public, businesses and the Police department to work together as a unified front to combat crime in our city is key to preventing opportunities for criminals to take advantage of our citizens. Fully funding, staffing and equipping our police department is a must for our police department to do what is asked of them.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
I want to encourage those who are most effected by traffic to raise their voices and speak loud and clear about the issues they have in navigating on our roads, streets and highways. Public outcry is one of the greatest motivators to engage the problem solvers in improving any situation. Involving people closest to a problem often provide best solution to a problem. I will encourage civic engagement in solving our traffic problems.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Everywhere. With that said there must be a balance in residential and commercial development. We must not forget the development things that contribute to the quality of life every citizen such as our parks, entertainment and shopping.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I believe those responsible for managing public funds are doing a good job with what we taxpayer are providing to them. I would like to see more tax dollars put aside for continued maintenance of our streets. We know the lifespan of a street. We should not have to play catch up in repairing our infrastructure. We should be financially planning now with the future in view. The question is, Do we current taxpayers want to invest in the infrastructure that are children and grandchildren will use?
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I served as the district director for Texas legislator whose district included Mesquite, Balch Springs and Sunnyvale. I served on the Mesquite Street Bond Committee, the Charter Review Committee and the I-20 stakeholder vision committee. For the past ten years I served on the Quality of Life Corporation Board of Directors. I am an alum of Leadership Mesquite and MISD A.L.I.V.E. programs. For the past 20 years, when called upon, I assisted the Mesquite Police department when they had to make death notifications to my fellow citizens living in Mesquite.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have a breadth of leadership and management experience earned and learned through my 26 years of military service and 40 years of pastoral service. I have served in national, state and local government arenas. I have served in national, state and local levels in my Christian denomination. I have observed both good and bad leadership and management traits. I understand good leadership involves teamwork. I understand good leaders inspire, encourage and perspire. I will be a good leader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.