The city of McKinney has announced the acquisition of 230 acres of parkland within the Painted Tree development. The city acquired the tract, located on the southwest corner of County Road 1006 and Bloomdale Road, using voter-authorized bonds and funds from the McKinney Community Development Corporation.
This strategic land acquisition will create one of the largest connected parks systems in the region. It will help preserve and deliver a total of more than 700 acres of future and existing parks and open space in this fast-growing area of McKinney.
The newly acquired 230 acres will be used for athletic fields, recreational facilities, and future community and economic development projects.
“McKinney’s 2017 Parks Master Plan identified a strong need for non-floodplain property in our parks system,” said Michael Kowski, Director of Parks and Recreation. “The location of this quality land is ideal because of its adjacency to approximately 280 acres of existing parkland–which includes Erwin Park–and the future connection to over 200 acres of public parkland that Painted Tree will deliver to the community.”
Painted Tree is a 1,100-acre residential development north of U.S. Highway 380, near Lake Forest Boulevard, built by Dallas-based Oxland Group. The community will now include approximately 3,000 total residential homesites offering single-family detached, townhomes, and semi-custom homes. Amenities at Painted Tree will include 25 miles of looped paths and trails, a 20-acre lake, 11.5-acre signature trailhead, and community gathering space called “The Outpost,” pools, parks, adventure playgrounds, pump track, and more.
“Collaborating with the City of McKinney in creating a mix of amenities only adds to the variety of options ‘in nature’ for residents of this outdoor-centric community,” said Tom Woliver, co-president and founder of Oxland Group. “Instead of closing our boundaries and dividing the parks systems, we’re pleased to offer this tract of land to create what we expect to be one of the most sought-after parks systems in the region.”
Master planning for the new 230 acres of city parkland will commence later this year. Painted Tree is expected to open in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.