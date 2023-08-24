It took all of one game for the McKinney football team to be dealt its first gut-check moment of the 2023 season.
The Lions were on the wrong end of a 21-20 ballgame midway through Thursday's fourth quarter at McKinney ISD Stadium, down to their third-string running back and a host of newcomers elsewhere on offense opposite a Longview defense that had found its footing.
But McKinney found a way, churning out a workmanlike 11-play drive to set up a go-ahead, 27-yard field goal from junior Cole Dauper with 1:26 to play. The Lions then recovered their second fumble of the half one play later to sew up a 23-21 win, knocking off the state's No. 2-ranked team Class 5A Division I for a 1-0 start.
"They're tough and they play together. It took a team tonight," said Marcus Shavers, McKinney head coach. "We got it done in all three phases tonight. We've been preaching the importance of team and making plays and stepping up. We had some adversity in the second half and nobody wavered."
It was a worthy encore following the Lions' run to the regional semifinals last season—the program's first such playoff campaign since 1993. McKinney followed up on Thursday with perhaps its biggest regular-season win under Shavers and did so with several key players sidelined by injury, including senior running back Bryan Jackson, senior linebacker/running back Makhi Frazier and junior defensive back Zay Gentry.
With McKinney's run game labored, Longview capitalized. After the Lions built a 20-7 lead with 4:27 left in the third quarter, the Lobos generated consecutive three-and-outs followed by an interception from Jaiden Simmons.
That takeaway came following the go-ahead score for Longview, as quarterback Andrew Tutt caught the McKinney secondary out of position and found Dakaylen Reese deep for a 74-yard touchdown with 9:00 to play for a 21-20 lead.
The ensuing interception afforded Longview a chance to increase that margin, but McKinney managed a fourth-down sack by senior Jonathan Agumadu to stay within reach.
The Lions responded with an 11-play drive of 49 yards across more than four-and-a-half minutes, including a timely fourth-and-7, 15-yard scramble by sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Daoud, to set up Dauper for the go-ahead kick.
"It was team will. Jeremiah grew up a lot and made some key plays and a bunch of other guys stepped up," Shavers said. "... That's big for Cole, too. He has a really good leg and a strong foot, and mentally the moment wasn't too big for him."
Longview's attempt to answer back lasted all of one play. McKinney senior Xavier Filsaime jarred the ball loose on a short pass and senior Will Spearman recovered the fumble to secure the win. Filsaime, committed to Florida, complemented his stout work in the secondary by helping dictate field position with a series of booming punts throughout the night.
"[Filsaime] did a hell of a job on defense and special teams. We didn't use him much on offense tonight, but I'm sure we will in the future," Shavers said.
Fumble by Longview! @McKinneyHS_FB's Will Spearman comes away with the ball and the Lobos take over. Xavier Filsaime forced the fumble and the Lions take over with a 23-21 lead. 1:06 to go! pic.twitter.com/pz0dUj6ioq
Both teams endured their share of season-opening hiccups, but Longview's miscues proved a bit more costly early on.
After opening the ballgame with a three-and-out, the Lobos had a snap sail high on a punt that amounted to a 37-yard loss and staked McKinney at the Longview 6-yard line. Two plays later, an outside run of 9 yards from senior receiver Khali Best nudged the Lions in front, 7-0, just two offensive snaps into their season.
It wouldn't be the last time Longview miscues aided a McKinney scoring drive. Midway through the second quarter, the Lobos were called offsides on a fourth-and-1 stop and were flagged for a facemask on 3rd-and-13. McKinney capitalized, turning to senior Godspower Nwawuihe for a 19-yard touchdown on a direct snap for a 14-0 nod with 5:50 to go in the half.
Nwawuihe found the end zone twice in his first game at McKinney. The former North Garland standout spelled Daoud behind center and accounted for 47 rushing yards and two touchdowns—the latter coming on a 4-yard run with 5:23 to go in the third for a 20-7 lead.
McKinney 14, Longview 0 @ 5:50/2Q
Godspower Nwawuihe!! The QB takes the direct snap and hits the burners for a 19 yd TD to extend the lead for @McKinneyHS_FB! Some costly penalties from Longview that series to twice extend the drive. pic.twitter.com/mujchPHpvS
But Longview struck back in familiar fashion, getting a 64-yard touchdown from star running back Taylor Tatum just two plays later to cut the margin to 20-14. The nation's No. 1 running back prospect for the Class of 2024, Tatum ran for 127 yards and added a 31-yard passing touchdown to Reese late in the second quarter.
All three of Longview's touchdowns came on gains of at least 30 yards.
"We've got to find ways to eliminate those big plays," Shavers said. "We've got a good defense and it was disappointing to see us give up those plays, but we'll get it fixed. We've got a good staff and they do a great job with this group."
McKinney withstood those lapses to secure a high-profile win to open its 2023 campaign. The Lions hope to heal up in advance of next week's 7 p.m. road tilt Sept. 1 against Richardson Berkner from Wildcat-Ram Stadium. The Rams are coached by former McKinney defensive coordinator Trey Bryant.
Are you ready for some football? Photos from Thursday's thrilling opener between McKinney and Longview
