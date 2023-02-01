This year's Krewe of Barkus event will honor Amanda Kelly, an art teacher at Valley Creek Elementary School who died unexpectedly recently.Kelly was there helping at each of the Krewe of Barkus events for 20 years, Blynda Christian said.
Blynda Christian wanted to bring a bit of New Orleans to McKinney.
She also wanted a way to help kids get creative and to bring people to the McKinney downtown square.
So one day roughly 20 years ago, she dressed her chocolate lab, Lady Godiva, in a tiara and beads, took a photo and sent out a press release.
Days later, roughly 25 dogs showed up for a pup-themed Mardi Gras parade in McKinney, Texas.
Two decades later, it’s a tradition that has taken over downtown McKinney and that has come to welcome hundreds of dogs — both as walkers and as spectators. The annual Krewe of Barkus event is now a staple in McKinney and has featured a variety of themes over the years, ranging from rock ‘n’ roll to favorite characters in literature to reality TV. The first event took place in 2003.
This year, the tradition will continue on Feb. 19 for the 2023 iteration of the event. And this year’s will be a special one for a couple of reasons, Christian said. For one, a commemorative statue for the dog from the 1974 movie “Benji” (which was filmed in McKinney) will be unveiled during the event.
In addition, Christian said, the 2023 Krewe of Barkus event will honor Amanda Kelly, an art teacher at Valley Creek Elementary School who died unexpectedly recently. Kelly was there helping at each of the Krewe of Barkus events for 20 years, Christian said.
“The students are coming out, the teachers, all of the art teachers are coming out, we’ve got ‘In memory of Amanda Kelly’ on the T-shirts, we’re going to have a special creativity award for the most creative costume or float,” Christian said.
The 2023 parade theme is “Barkus salutes the good dogs: Unleash your superheroes.”
“This year we are celebrating people that make a positive contribution to our lives,” the event page states. “These heroes can be community helpers like first responders, historical figures who made a difference in education, civil rights and medicine, everyday personal heroes and comic book superheroes.”
Christian, a Louisiana transplant and a McKinney resident of 25 years, said the event has received support from the local community over the years, including from downtown merchants who provide items for prizes.
“It’s all about loving McKinney,” she said. “It’s all about McKinney.”
When Christian reflects on roughly 20 years of Barkus, she’s struck by the creativity that participants have put into the event.
“It’s amazing to me how creative people get with their costumes and the floats,” she said. “I mean, we’ll have rescue groups that come and make these ornate things, and they just blow me away every year.”
She mentions the two dogs dressed up as Lucy and Ethel at a chocolate factory for one year’s classic TV theme, and she recalls the little girl who dressed up as Marie Antoinette and who brought her poodle dressed as a pastry chef (à la “let them eat cake”) for a French theme.
“It’s been a labor of love, it’s been the most fun I’ve ever had in my life, and it’s gone on for 20 years,” Christian said.
