McKinney ISD voters can go to the polls starting in April to select members of the district Board of Trustees.
Election day is May 1. Early voting runs April 19-27
For voting location information in Collin County, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information
Here are the questionnaires filled out by some of the candidates. Some candidates did not respond by Star Local Media's deadline.
Place you are seeking: McKinney Independent School District Board Place 2
Place you are seeking: McKinney ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 t-Large
