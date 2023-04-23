The May 6 election period is approaching and McKinney voters will have the chance to choose a candidate to represent District 2 on the McKinney City Council.
Two people have filed to run for the spot: Patrick Cloutier and Michael Silva.
Early voting begins on April 24 and ends on May 2. Election Day is May 6.
The McKinney Courier-Gazette reached out to the two candidates via email and phone calls for this candidate Q&A. The McKinney Courier-Gazette did not receive a Q&A response from Silva.
What prompted you to run for McKinney City Council?
Patrick Cloutier: I've served the city for about nine years on boards and commissions before winning a special election to serve on council last year. Its been a blessing. Two of our three daughters own homes in McKinney. We raised them here. All three of our granddaughters live in McKinney. I’m grateful that I have the time, experience and inclination to serve a full term. I want them to inherit a great city that has become my home over the last 27 years.
What would be your priorities as a city council member?
Patrick Cloutier: Maintain a top police and fire department, advocate for building as many starter single family residences as possible, continued commercial development in McKinney to help reduce the tax rate pressure on homeowners, and protect existing neighborhoods from inappropriate development adjacent them or in them.
What do you think the city's top priorities should be at this stage in its growth?
Patrick Cloutier: We have on the ballot a referendum to help us determine the future of our airport. That is important. We need to do all that we can to attract and retain qualified sworn personnel in police and fire. We need to shape the 380 bypass in the best achievable manner for the city. We need to address the missing middle in homes. I’d like for McKinney to continue development to being a live, work, play city. I’m fortunate that I was able to grow a business here and my family. I want more of our moms and dads who live here to have opportunities to work here.
How do you view the role of McKinney’s mayor and city council?
Patrick Cloutier: We work with the stakeholders to shape the strategic direction of the city. We monitor the operations of the city through the city manager who reports directly to us. It is a lot of work. I’m at a place in my life where I have the time, energy, and inclination I am prepared after serving on boards and commissions for years, serving on council for one year, and with my relationships.
McKinney is looking ahead to new development east of State Highway 5, in a portion of the city that has existing historic neighborhoods. In your opinion, how should the city manage its approach to both the new development and the existing neighborhoods in the area?
Patrick Cloutier: It is important to this council to respect the families that have lived east of highway 5. In the last year we started a land bank that can help families stay in their homes. The land that we are activating just north and south of the flour mill and big challenges with remediation, an unsuitable trailer park, and a historic grain mill that is being reimagined. The city has worked hard to engage residents on the East side. We are also building a new workforce housing project and rebuilding another. We also work with landowners who look to develop to engage the existing neighborhoods.
The city of McKinney is asking voters whether or not to approve a $200 million general obligation bond item to help fund future development at the McKinney National Airport in relation to the construction of a new terminal to attract potential commercial airline service. In your opinion, how should the city approach the future of the McKinney National Airport?
Patrick Cloutier: The McKinney taxpayer has paid for the development the airport since its inception in 1979. They deserve a say in what the likely path forward is. We are currently a general aviation airport (corporate and private planes) but we now have an opportunity to consider passenger service. If the voters approve the bonds, then when and if the conditions are right, council can authorize the building of a passenger terminal. This, in my mind, is the most unique and best opportunity that we have for economic development of our city.
This year, McKinney was named the second-safest city in the country by SmartAsset. How can the city continue this track record as it continues to grow?
Patrick Cloutier: We must be innovative in recruiting and retaining great people in our police and fire departments. Its not easy finding the right candidates. We are considered a destination police and fire department which works to our advantage. Council and our city management team are focused on keeping these departments great.
As North Texas faces increasing housing prices in the area, how do you think McKinney should approach the issue of housing affordability?
Patrick Cloutier: My hope is that we can keep the ratio of single family to multifamily similar to what it is today. That means focusing our efforts on developing townhomes and condos to be available for starter homes. There is a lot of pressure on council to approve more multi family where current zoning does not allow it. There is a lot of multifamily being built just outside the city in our ETJ where we have no jurisdiction. We also developed another tool last year called a Public Facilities Corporation and that tool might be used to rehab existing multi family developments to make sure they are up to McKinney standards and where the city has some control that people are living with dignity in a functioning apartment.
What is your vision for McKinney’s future?
Patrick Cloutier: I want McKinney to continue grow into a true live, work, play city that is safe and has great and unique parks, events, and places and is a safe and healthy place to raise a family.
What is your history of involvement in the McKinney community?
Patrick Cloutier: My first service was on the Boyd High school rezoning committee in 2005. I am a proud graduate of Leadership McKinney class of 2013. I served on the Volunteer McKinney board for three years and chaired it for two years. I served on the Zoning Board of adjustments for three years. From 2018-2021 I served on the McKinney Economic Development Board. I’ve served on the census committee, two bond committees, and The Board of Grace to Change. I have served on McKinney City Council since Jan. 27, 2022.
