Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 2.38.01 PM.png

The Broncos endured a baptism by fire over the first seven games of their 2022 season, to put it mildly. A slate chalked in state-ranked opponents dealt Boyd an 0-7 start under first-year head coach Daniel Foster before the program authored a more competitive finish to the season by winning two of its final three games.

But the strength of schedule never particularly eases up in 5-6A, and Foster emphasized that his team needs to be great at the little things to weather the talent elsewhere in their conference. As Boyd continues to hone its chemistry with a full offseason under its head coach, the offensive skill positions and linebacker corps could be strong suits for the team early on.

Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 2.38.08 PM.png

