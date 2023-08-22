The Broncos endured a baptism by fire over the first seven games of their 2022 season, to put it mildly. A slate chalked in state-ranked opponents dealt Boyd an 0-7 start under first-year head coach Daniel Foster before the program authored a more competitive finish to the season by winning two of its final three games.
But the strength of schedule never particularly eases up in 5-6A, and Foster emphasized that his team needs to be great at the little things to weather the talent elsewhere in their conference. As Boyd continues to hone its chemistry with a full offseason under its head coach, the offensive skill positions and linebacker corps could be strong suits for the team early on.
Senior receiver Ben Podor should see plenty more targets after logging 299 receiving yards last season, while junior running back Tyler Wall looks to build off a productive end to his 2022 campaign. Junior Nick Wesloski, an all-district pitcher for the Broncos’ baseball team, is expected to put that arm to use at quarterback, while Foster is optimistic about what senior utility Hayden Jenkins could bring to the mix after an ACL injury zapped his junior season.
Up front, Boyd will lean on senior Kyle Zimmerman and sophomore Edgar Corralejo to anchor the offensive line.
PREVIEW SPONSORED BY (article resumes below ad):
The Broncos haven’t lacked for stout play on defense in recent years, particularly at linebacker. That’s where senior Cole Smith will reside this season after previously playing safety, and he teams alongside seniors Paul Morah and Hayden Canady to form a potent trio in the middle.
Boyd will look to junior Jake Roberts to to lead the secondary, while sophomore Yarvon Evans is another name to monitor on the back end.
The Broncos will need those units to set the tone early behind a defensive line that will function by committee and with no seniors within the unit.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.