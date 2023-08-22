Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 2.35.26 PM.png

Chalk up 2022 as a turning point for the Lions in their ascent under head coach Marcus Shavers, as the program advanced to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time since 1993.

The Lions were hardly bystanders upon reaching the third round, taking perennial powerhouse Southlake Carroll to the wire before falling 42-35. Shavers said that postseason run showed the program’s growth and gave his players the confidence that they belonged among the state’s elite.

Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 2.35.34 PM.png

