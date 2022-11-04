McKinney State of the City.jpg

The McKinney Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the City event on Thursday, Nov. 3, featuring a discussion with City Manager Paul Grimes, Mayor George Fuller, Collin College District President Dr. Neil Matkin and MISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel. The conversation was moderated by Brittney Johnson of NBC 5. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

On Thursday, as the McKinney Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the City luncheon, the McKinney community had a chance to look back at a year full of milestones for the ever-growing city.

That includes hosting the first full-occupancy AT&T Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament since the pandemic, the groundbreaking of the future McKinney Municipal Complex, the future opening of a McKinney H-E-B and more.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

