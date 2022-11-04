On Thursday, as the McKinney Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the City luncheon, the McKinney community had a chance to look back at a year full of milestones for the ever-growing city.
That includes hosting the first full-occupancy AT&T Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament since the pandemic, the groundbreaking of the future McKinney Municipal Complex, the future opening of a McKinney H-E-B and more.
The luncheon was a chance to look at a snapshot of the city as it “leans into the future,” a theme of the event. As all eyes pivot towards the future of the Collin County seat, the city itself is nowhere near slowing down.
Here are three key topics that were addressed during the luncheon:
Affordable housing
After discussing the multiple signs and milestones hallmarking the current growth in McKinney, the conversation quickly pivoted to the topic of affordable housing in the city.
In response to a question about addressing affordable housing, McKinney Mayor George Fuller noted that the need was significant, not just in McKinney but all over.
“And it’s been exacerbated with the price of homes just increasing tremendously over the last few years,” he added.
Fuller said the city is working with developers on identifying creative ways to help them provide affordable housing, including creating a public finance corporation.
For McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes, the answer lies partially in policy.
“Over the years for the last decades, land use in suburban areas has generally wanted a certain type of housing product,” he said. “And that has to change if we’re going to be able to meet the housing stock requirements to meet our needs in the future.”
Grimes noted the city’s current effort to review its development codes in order to allow for duplexes, triplexes and other types of housing products to provide for the “missing middle of housing product." Grimes used the example of providing products that young families could move into.
“And it impacts our community college district,” Grimes added. “It impacts our school district. Because if we can’t get young families, they don’t get students.”
“So we’re doing our best to try to figure out new ways from a policy standpoint that we can put as staff into code for the council to consider,” Grimes added. “But it’s an issue we’re all dealing with. Texas is…fortunately, we’ve got lots of land, but we’ve got to update our codes to be able to meet those needs.”
Spurring development in east McKinney
As construction continues on the new location of TUPPS Brewery at 402 E. Louisiana St., more development is underway in the portion of McKinney located east of State Highway 5. That includes the city’s future municipal complex, which broke ground in October and whose five stories is slated to comprise 175,000 square feet.
“Talking about the municipal complex that we just broke ground on, and TUPPS for that matter, you know those were very deliberate things, the location was very deliberate,” Fuller said. “We saw an opportunity as a city to have a catalyst project on the east side and spur other development and really try to help bring the amenities that have been lacking on the east side.”
Fuller added that while a city can’t dictate the opening of grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants, the city does have an ability to try to help spur desire in the area.
“And by building and choosing that location and putting all the city employees in such density and workspace there, and TUPPS as an entertainment facility and restaurant and whatnot, those are two very significant projects that spur further growth,” Fuller said.
He added that there are opportunities to connect the area with nearby historic downtown McKinney in a way that will expand the city’s cultural and entertainment district. Other ideas for creating that connection include a “deck park” project which is currently in discussions with the city.
Grimes added that the forthcoming municipal complex, which has been talked about for years, would allow the city to bring together its municipal staff — which is currently spread out over multiple buildings — and to inspire more collaboration.
“When the city hall’s done in a couple of years, it’s not going to feel like a traditional city hall,” Grimes said. “It’s going to feel a lot more like what you would see if you go to a corporate private sector collaborative work space like at Toyota or some of the others, which we toured, by the way, to get some ideas. And that’s the point, it is creating spontaneous collisions of ideas, I call it, because that’s when the talent and the creativity is unleashed, and we’re very excited about that and we appreciate the council sticking with it.”
Airport update
Thursday’s conversation also touched on progress at the McKinney National Airport.
Grimes said work on a new FBO terminal is about 85% finished and is still underway due to contractor switches.
“We anticipate first quarter of ’23 it’ll be finished, and then we’ll have the new FBO terminal,” Grimes said, “and that’s the terminal that services your executive aviation, the general aviation uses.”
The new facility will include conference space, as well as office space for lease, he said.
Grimes added that plans have been in place to facilitate a runway extension that will extend an additional 500 feet to the south and 1,000 feet to the north.
“That will service any and all uses for the foreseeable future,” he said. “General aviation and/or potential commercial aviation. It’ll be an 8,500 foot runway instead of 7,000, which is what we have now.”
In addition, a new 40,000-square-foot hangar is under construction, and a new maintenance facility is soon to open. A new customs terminal is also in the airport’s future.
Fuller discussed the city’s recently established bond committee, which is slated to bring a bond package recommendation to the city as discussions continue regarding a potential commercial service terminal at the airport.
Fuller mentioned that commercial service has been part of the airport master plan since 2012.
“We’ve engaged consultants, the best in the industry, to really identify, ‘Are we in a position geographically, demographically, is the population there, is the growth there?’ And we’ve come to the conclusion that all of those things are a ‘Yes.’” Fuller said.
As a result, the bond committee was formed and includes representation from around the area, a testament to the airport’s regional impact.
The next meeting of the committee is at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. The meetings are open to the public. The Nov. 9 meeting will begin with a general assembly of committee members at McKinney City Council Chambers (222 N. Tennessee St.) followed by individual subcommittee meetings, which will be located both at McKinney City Hall (222 N. Tennessee St.) and at the Development Services Building (221 N. Tennessee St.) See the full agenda at bit.ly/3Ngm2vQ
