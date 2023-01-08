Brandon Tomes Volkswagen of McKinney, TUPPS Brewery and Love Life Foundation are hosting a coat drive between Jan. 4 and Jan. 18.
Donations of new and gently used coats can be dropped off at: Brandon Tomes Volkswagen Mckinney, The Guitar Sanctuary or TUPPS Brewery.
Second Saturday Bird Walk
Learn more about birding at Second Saturday Bird Walks at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary on Jan. 14. Led by members of the Prairie and Timbers Audubon Society, these walks are intended to help beginning and intermediate birders with bird spotting and identification techniques.
This program is included in general admission and free for Heard Museum members.
Walks begin promptly at 8 a.m. and last 1.5 hours (with optional extended time if some participants are interested). No reservations are required but all attendees must arrive on time. Monthly Second Saturday Bird Walks are offered September through June annually.
The McKinney Police Department is hosting a coffee with cops event from 8-10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
The event will take place at TexaKona Presents - TKFM 107 Beverages & Bites (located at 407 E Louisiana St.)
Third Monday McKinney Trade Days
The first Monday McKinney Trade Days of 2023 is slated for Jan. 13-15.
At Third Monday McKinney Trade Days, you will find a mix of fair-style food vending, antiques, trendy apparel and accessories, garage sale items, a great variety of home and outdoor decor, pet supplies, health and beauty products, and more. Third Monday McKinney Trade Days has 18 acres of parking, two ATMs, clean restrooms, three shopper entrances, and exits, as well as a heated and air-conditioned Mall.
Parking is $5 on Saturday and Sunday until 4 pm. Parking is free on Fridays and Sat-Sun after 4 pm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.