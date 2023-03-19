Here are five things in and around McKinney to mark on your calendar for the week:
Bar Wars Farmers Market Challenge
Area bar tenders will compete in a cocktail challenge using ingredients from the McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square.
The event is slated for 6-9 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Chestnut Square Historic Village (315 S Chestnut St.).
The CCMGA Garden Show 2023
The Garden Show 2023, presented by the Collin County Master Gardeners Association, will wrap up on Sunday, March 19.
The event allows attendees to immerse themselves in timely tips for successful gardening, informative demonstrations and presentations, local vendors and fun activities for the entire family – including scavenger hunts for adults and children alike. Collin County’s most prestigious garden show will take place at the Myers Park & Event Center in McKinney (7117 County Road 166).
The price is a $2 donation. The event is slated for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 19.
More information is at ccmgatx.org/events/the-garden-show
Spring Equinox Sun Salutations
YogaSix McKinney will host a free yoga event from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, March 20 at 2990 Virginia Parkway.
This 90-minute class will take place outside at Bonnie Wenk Park Amphitheatre and be lead by YogaSix McKinney. This event is free for anyone 18-plus. Mats are not provided. Please, bring your own or anything you feel comfortable doing yoga on outdoors.
For any questions or help getting registered, email-northmckinney@gmail.com or call 469-659-0129.
More information is at visitmckinney.com/event/spring-equinox-108-sun-salutations/6474/
Easter Egg Display
In 2021, the Heard-Craig Center for the Arts shared a Pysanky exhibit with 100% of the proceeds donated to Ukrainian relief efforts. This year in 2023, the center is able to share a local egg exhibit where the eggs are all done in artful style.
The show runs from March 21-31. The center is located at 205 W. Hunt St.
Empty Bowls McKinney Bowl Glazing
Jump Into Art Studios will host a bowl glazing event from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 24. The event allows attendees to sip and paint a ceramic bowl for McKinney's Empty Bowl Event.
Empty Bowls McKinney is an annual fundraising effort that aims to increase awareness and to raise money to fight food insecurity in the area. The event features a show in May that features artistically decorated bowls that are available for sale.
The event is $35. Registration information is at
More information is at tinyurl.com/2jnv7csb
