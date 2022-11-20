Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Nov. 20 in and around McKinney:
Home for the Holidays
Historic Downtown McKinney will host its Home for the Holidays event from Nov. 25-27, marking the 41st year for the event. McKinney's downtown will feature family activities, food and entertainment with a Christmas celebration theme. The free festival opens on Friday Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and runs through Sunday Nov. 27. More information is at mckinneytexas.org/677/Home-for-the-Holidays
Believe Run
Believe Run McKinney will host the 15th annual Believe! 5K family race at 8 a.m. Nov. 26.
The race combines a holiday event with the chance to support The Holy Family School of McKinney provide tuition assistance for low-income families. The event will take place at Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park (300 W Louisiana St.) Register at playtri.com/all-races/believerun
Farmers Market
The McKinney Farmers Market at Chestnut Square hosts vendors on a weekly basis from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at 315 S. Chestnut in McKinney. See the full vendor list at tinyurl.com/366bmp68
'A Christmas Carol'
McKinney Repertory Theatre presents its annual one-hour performance of “A Christmas Carol” (story by Charles Dickens, adapted by Dr. Andrew Harris).
This year will mark MRT’s 16th production of Dr. Andrew Harris’ adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” and is being directed by Doug Latham.
McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) is a 100% volunteer, nonprofit, community theatre. MRT is McKinney’s Official Community Theatre and is a resident company at McKinney Performing Arts Center in historic, downtown McKinney. Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for Seniors 55 and up, $8 for children/students ages 4-18. Group tickets are available by calling the MPAC ticket office at (214) 544-4630.
Show times are as follows:
- Friday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Trinity Falls tour of trees
The Trinity Falls Tour of Trees is back for a third year, bringing its trademark over-the-top holiday design to the McKinney community Nov. 19-Dec. 18.
The tour will feature trees at 10 model homes in Trinity Falls, 7801 Trinity Falls Parkway, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
The lavishly decorated trees are the creations of professional holiday specialist and custom tree designer Antoinette Bost with A.B.’s Holiday Décor, who is bringing seven new designs and three fan favorites from last year. Themes include “Peacock,” “Nutcracker,” Candyland,” “Harry Potter Fans” and more.
“The new designs will have something for everyone, from the young to the young-at-heart,” said C’Ella Clayton, Trinity Falls Marketing Director. “Even the returning themes will have tweaks to refresh the design. The entire event is meant to enchant and put you into the holiday spirit.”
It is also an opportunity for visitors to see what is newly opened and opening soon in Trinity Falls, including The Lodge. The resort pool at The Lodge opened Labor Day weekend, and the amenity center is slated to open in December. Coming next year to Trinity Falls is a new daycare that should open at the beginning of the year and a new onsite school opening fall 2023.
“There’s a lot going on in Trinity Falls right now and a lot to see,” Clayton said. “But we expect the trees to be a real draw this holiday season. We are so excited to have Antoinette creating her wonderful trees in Trinity Falls again,” Clayton said. “People were wowed last year — there were many family photos taken in front of our trees. This is a definite addition to your calendar of must-attend holiday happenings.”
Describing her style as “whimsical,” Boston has been designing trees since 2014. Her client list includes local celebrities such as celebrity stylist J. Bolin, gospel artist and Grammy award winner Kirk Franklin, former Dallas Maverick and NBA champion Jason Terry and NFL champion Aqib Talib. Working with her on the project is Premier Christmas, whose trees and holiday creations can be found throughout the D-FW region.
Builders in Trinity Falls have opened 17 model homes throughout the community, located just northwest of McKinney. Homes are priced from the $300,000s to $900,000s. Learn more at trinityfalls.com
