Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Oct. 24
Multilingual story time
The McKinney Public Library will host multilingual story time at John and Judy Gay Library from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 26.
"Celebrate the cultures of McKinney with story time in many languages!" the event page states. "Enhance literacy skills and work together on a take-home activity."
McKinney Monster Dash 5K
A McKinney Monster Dash 5K will start and end in front of TUPPS Brewery (721 Anderson St.) at 9 a.m. Oct. 29.
Attendees can run or walk around the historic McKinney Cotton Mill. At the end, local vendors will be set up. Attendees can register at mckinneymonsterdash.eventbrite.com
Festivities include music, local vendors, a photo-booth and a costume contest.
McKinney Quilt Show
The Heard-Craig Center for the Arts will host its annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Heard-Craig garden at 205 West Hunt St.
Community members are sharing their quilts of flowers, butterflies, and Día de los Muertos themed quilts.
Adriatica Village Pumpkin Patch
Adriatic Village will be hosting a pumpkin patch at 11 a.m. Oct. 30.
The event will include pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, face painting, pumpkin patch, photo ops and more.
The event will take place at 6602 Mediterranean Drive.
McKinney Fall Festival
A McKinney Fall Festival has been scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30 at 7650 Stacy Road.
Co-hosted by local McKinney businesses (Duino Coffee, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Rockstar Martial Arts, The Grind Burger and Bar, Bach to Rock McKinney and Marble Dental Care), the event will feature a safe and fun trick or treating day.
Activities will include live music, pumpkin decorations, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at vendor pop-up shops. There will also be a scavenger hunt.
All participating businesses will only be accepting cashless transactions
