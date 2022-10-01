Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Oct. 3
Attend an intro to digital photography class
MillHouse McKinney at the Cotton Mill has scheduled an introduction to digital photography class with Aimee Woolverton for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
The class will cover:
- Buttons and dials: locating and deciphering the physical controls on your camera. - Basic menus & settings: file size, quality, JPG, RAW, white balance and ISO. - Exposure: a basic explanation of shutter speeds, f-stops and their relationship. - Exposure modes: getting off the Auto mode and understanding the difference between P-A-S-M, (P-Av-Tv-M)
Visit McKinney and Jump into Art Studios have scheduled a free tour of downtown McKinney for 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8.
Attendees will get a look at public art pieces in downtown McKinney including murals, sculptures and more.
All tours leave from the Visitors Center at 200 W. Virginia. If you have questions, reach out to the Visitors Center at 214-544-1407.
See a live iteration of Bram Stoker's "Dracula"
McKinney Repertory Theater has scheduled shows for Bram Stoker's "Dracula" live at the McKinney Performing Arts Center for 8 p.m. Oct. 7, 2 p.m. Oct. 8, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and 8 p.m. Oct. 15.
