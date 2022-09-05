School is in full swing, fall is (basically) here and there is much to do in the McKinney community.
We get it: it's hard to keep track of everything going on. That's why every week, the McKinney Courier-Gazette will gather a list of key events that are happening around town so that you, our readers, have an answer to that fateful question, "So what do you want to do today?"
Here's a list of five events to mark on your calendar for the week of Sept. 5.
Get the buzz on beekeeping
As part of arts group MillHouse's Lunch Bunch series, attendees will get to hear about Cindy Peters (of Dovetail Creek Bee Farm)'s life as a beekeeper on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free.
The Lunch Bunch series is an informal conversation that centers on different topics. While lunch is not provided, attendees can bring their own. All are welcome to attend.
New (or not so new) to McKinney? Go to this event
McKinney's monthly workshop for new residents is slated for 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 8 at 222 N. Tennessee St. in the McKinney City Council Chambers.
The city's website describes the event as being "a 1.5 hour workshop introducing the most helpful information to equip new and not-so-new residents with all the facts and resources they will need to be successful and engaged citizens."
Reach for the sky
The McKinney Public Library invites patrons of all ages to attend its LEGOS & Friends event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sept. 8. The free program includes a weekly LEGO challenge that helps build critical thinking and engineering skills through fun. Attendees should register on the library website.
McKinney North will face Frisco Memorial at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the McKinney ISD Stadium (4201 S Hardin Blvd.).
McKinney Boyd will play Plano West at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the McKinney ISD stadium (4201 S Hardin Blvd.).
Find a treasure at this local Farmers Market
Chestnut Square will be hosting its weekly Saturday Farmer's Market from 8 a.m. to noon.
Vendor offerings include beef, chicken, eggs and produce as well as tamales, pastries, teas and jerky. The market also includes arts and crafts vendors selling products ranging from jewelry to candles to walking sticks. Check out the full vendor list at chestnutsquare.org.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.