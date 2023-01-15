Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of January 15 in and around McKinney:
Cars and coffee
Duino Coffee (7650 Stacy Road, McKinney) will host its next Cars and Coffee event from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
This is a free event for car enthusiasts and coffee lovers. Spectators are all welcomed, no sign-up needed. All types of cars are welcome, and the first 10 cars to arrive get free drip coffee.
Writer's exchange
The McKinney Public Library will host a writer's exchange for those ages 13 and up on Sunday, Jan. 15.
The event, scheduled for 1-2 p.m. at 6861 W. Eldorado Parkway, allows attendees to develop writing skills by helping each other with all parts of the writing process, including editing, publishing and marketing.
The event is free.
Introduction to chess
The McKinney Public Library will host an introduction to chess event from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6861 W. Eldorado Parkway.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Unity Day in Frisco
Frisco will host an inaugural event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturdya, Jan. 21.
The free event will include gospel and jazz performances and light refreshments. The event is slated to take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center (6101 Frisco Square Blvd.). Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Attendees can also bring canned or packaged food donations to the city hall from Jan. 17-21 as part of the citywide service project. Donations benefit Frisco Family Services.
Hit the road
Frisco Running Company has partnered with Get Racing to host a half marathon and 5K from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Attendees will get to try out a new course in Windsong Ranch and celebrate the new year. Enjoy fun music on course, great gifts and prizes from vendors.
The event is slated to take place at 800 Copper Canyon Drive in Prosper. More information is at tinyurl.com/2kfwy67u
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.