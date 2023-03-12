Here are five things to mark on your calendar in and around McKinney:
Open Mic night
The Comedy Arena hosts weekly open mic nights on Mondays.
The venue is located at 305 E. Virginia St. in McKinney.
Come see local comics, seasoned vets and rookies alike, flesh out their new material and jokes.
Comics wishing to hit the stage and try out some new or proven material should show up around 7:30 p.m. to sign up and get on the list where they'll be able to deliver somewhere between 5-7 minutes of material. The Open Mic will kics off around 8 p.m.
Free historic district tour - women's history month
McKinney walking tours give residents and visitors a peek into the history, stories, and people that shaped the city.
In conjunction with the city's Historic Preservation Office, Visit McKinney offers these free historic district walking tours. A snack and water are provided. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes.
All tours leave from the Visitor Center at 200 W. Virginia St. The next tour is slated for 9:30-10:30 a.m. March 14.
If you have questions, reach out to the Visitors Center at 214-544-1407 or via email at info@visitmckinney.com.
Spring tea and conversation
The Heard-Craig Center for the arts will host this event from 2-4:30 p.m. March 15.
When the weather changes, people always feel that it's time to get out with friends and enjoy a light luncheon and tea. The Heard-Craig is the place to be in the spring for wonderful conversation related to the Program topic. Program topics vary by quarter so register early to hear a wonderful array of speakers and topics.
Advance reservations are required. Tickets are $25-35. More information is at heard-craig.ticketleap.com/spring-tea-and-conversation-at-the-heard-craig-center/
Dog adoption event at Rollertown
Rollertown has teamed up with local nonprofit Mazie's Mission to host a dog adoption event at the taproom from 1-4 p.m. March 18.
"The brewery is family friendly, so if you're looking to adopt a new family pup, everyone can come along — even the kiddos," the event page states.
More information about Mazie's Mission is available at maziesmission.org
Home and garden show
The fourth annual Greater Frisco Home and Garden show will take place at The Ford Center at The Star March 17-19.
Turn your landscaping dreams into a reality, get started on your next home renovation, meet local artisans and more at The Greater Frisco Home and Garden Show.
Admission is free.
