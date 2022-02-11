A history professor’s employment with Collin College ended as administrators decided against renewing his contract. While the college’s administrators implied that the non-renewal was a “routine operational matter,” the professor alleged that it was done out of retaliation for constitutionally protected speech.
The professor, Michael Phillips, is the fourth faculty member to come forward with allegations that Collin College infringed on their freedom of speech.
Past statements of Phillips’ include criticisms of the college for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, criticisms of administrators including Collin College President H. Neil Matkin and support of the removal of Confederate monuments in Dallas. A Change.org petition titled “Reinstate Dr. Michael Phillips and commit to Free Speech at Collin College” attracted nearly 2,000 signatures as of Friday.
Phillips alleged he became the subject of retaliation from administrators in 2017 when he co-wrote an editorial piece for Dallas Morning News supporting the Confederate monument removal. In the editorial, he included his academic credentials, which included Collin College’s name. Phillips alleged that administrators told him, “We don’t want you to make the college look bad.”
“There’s major hypocrisy here, because several board members are on the web on endorsement pages for candidates, where they are listed [as Collin College administrators],” Phillips said. “Is the college endorsing candidates, which would be illegal? But there’s nothing illegal about what I did – it’s covered by the First Amendment.”
When reached for comment, Collin College Communications Director Marisela Cadena-Smith gave a detailed explanation of its employment contract review process and how multiple peers determine eligibility for renewal.
“Collin College has been repeatedly recognized as being among the best employers in higher education in the nation and is one of the top-performing community colleges in the state of Texas,” she said. “Given that the renewal or non-renewal of faculty contracts is a routine operational matter at the college, we are dismayed at the efforts of some individuals to present this as anything other than what it truly is.”
Still, Cadena-Smith did not provide any comment on allegations from specific faculty members, citing privacy concerns.
On Thursday, the non-renewal of Phillips’ contract drew criticism from the East Texas Historical Association, which said in a statement, “Officially, Collin College has chosen to cowardly proclaim that they did not officially renew his contract, but the details tell a much different narrative.”
Phillips’ departure from Collin College came weeks after the school settled with another history professor, Lora Burnett, who alleged Matkin retaliated against her for criticizing former Vice President Mike Pence in a tweet. According to the case’s final judgment, Collin College paid Burnett $70,000 and $38,000 for her attorney’s fees.
The judgment was made without any liability on the college’s part being found.
Burnett’s lawsuit was filed shortly after that of education professor Suzanne Jones, whose September civil complaint alleged that the college violated her free speech and due process rights. Jones’ contract was also not renewed.
Due to its status as a public college, Collin College is beholden to First Amendment precedence that restricts disciplinary measures against its employees on the sole grounds of expressed speech, even if that speech is critical of administrators and the college.
In Pickering v. Board of Education (1968), the Supreme Court held that the termination of a public school teacher’s employment due to publicly expressed critiques of the school board violated the First Amendment. Conversely, the Court held in Connick v. Myers (1983) that a district attorney’s firing due to speech that allegedly sowed workplace discontent did not infringe on the employee’s First Amendment rights.
In matters pertaining to whether public employers violate their employees’ First Amendment rights, courts implement the “Pickering-Connick test,” which ascertains whether the speech was expressed on matters of public importance and whether it had propensity to cause disruption in the workplace.
