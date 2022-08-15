A local family has a vision for the historic McKinney Cotton Mill

The building at 610 Elm Street has an unknown number of stories to tell.
There’s the story of the mill that opened in 1910 and operated with three floors until a 1948 tornado destroyed the top level.
There’s the story of how the space eventually hosted the world’s largest denim mill by 1960, or of how those who worked at the mill had their own community, boasting their own clubs and even a community band.
And then there’s the story of Terry Casey, who bought the historic building in 1996 and developed a passion for it, and how his two sons — who grew up working at the site, mowing the lawns, cutting wood and doing odd jobs — have now come back to help bring the historic building into its future.
When you drive by the historic building off of State Highway 5 in McKinney, the first thing you notice are the windows lined up in stately uniformity but not lacking character. Then you take in the rustic brick and the nearby sign. You might take note of the adjacent barn.
“Something really historic must have happened there,” you think to yourself.
These days, you might also notice the hint of a colorful mural featuring a dazzling Texas woman sporting sunglasses, bright lipstick and a splash of confident audacity as part of a recent effort to add a pop of color to the back part of the McKinney Cotton Mill.
Overall, the building appears quiet from the outside. But what exists inside is a burgeoning haven for artists and businesses who love the charm and character of the structure, and it’s also a host to a broader vision that the Casey family is working daily to make a reality.
For McCall Casey, the draw of the Cotton Mill is what takes place inside.
“It’s a living property with a creative side and unique factor that’s nearly impossible to replicate,” he said.
He adds that, in its heyday, the Cotton Mill was its own business community that even had its own baseball team — a historic version of what today would be called a place to “live, work and play.”
All in all, he said, the goal is to revive that past existence in a modern context.
“We really want to bring residential, we want to bring the restaurants, and bring the building back to kind of a working, living building,” he said.
There’s a clear vision to maintain the historical integrity of the Cotton Mill. The aesthetic of the building isn’t “old,” his brother, Chandler Casey says, but it does call back to the building’s past: double wooden doors are made out of roof planks from the building. Today’s handrails are yesterday’s sprinkler pipes. There is care to make sure the flooring is historically matched, and there are old artifacts stored on site waiting for a new purpose.
“We try and put as much of what it used to be back into the property, one, from a recycling standpoint, but two just because we like to have the same characteristics that were from that industrial age put back into kind of a modern sense to where it could still work and still function today, even if it is not as the same purpose as it was back then,” Chandler Casey said.
It’s those elements that add a distinctive character to the structure and provide a unique backdrop for the building’s occupants, which includes tenants like financial advisors and a wedding coordinator, as well as a litany of artists.
Along the main hallways of the building, local artists are featured in a regular rotation of pieces provided by the Visual Arts League of Allen. Arts nonprofit MillHouse provides "creative co-working space" for female artists and provided the inspiration for the murals popping up round the site. A handmade millinery shop calls a piece of studio space in the building home. A staircase alcove adorned with modernized portraits of historic popular figures leads the way to the upper-floor studio for LX Artworks. Glaze Ceramic Studio just celebrated a ribbon cutting for its new location at the site.
“I feel like people are interested in what others can create, and that’s why art is always a huge traction in whatever form it is in,” McCall Casey said. “So that’s really what we’re trying to become, is the Cotton Mill Arts and Design District for the city of McKinney.”
It’s a vision that entails creating creativity among communities in the eastern portion of McKinney, as well as providing a complement to the nearby historic Downtown McKinney.
“The Cotton Mill’s been here since 1910 and was a crucial part to the growth of the city of McKinney back in the ’20s, ’30s, ’40s, ’50s, ’60s,” McCall Casey said. “And so really we just want to make sure we bring this building back to life the right way for the community.”
For roughly a year and a half, work has been underway to develop a master plan for the Cotton Mill and the 30 acres accompanying it, he said. The plan includes a mix of uses including community, living and retail space.
“We really want to provide the walkability throughout the whole development,” McCall Casey said. “A 173,000 square-foot single building is hard to find, especially this style, and tenants are always walking around, and eventually through the 30 acres, we want to have that walkability and have that creative aspect where there’s art pieces in our community spaces, things like that.”
The vision also includes a goal to transform the front two stories of the structure into a boutique hotel, similar to Hotel Emma in San Antonio, which was once a 19th century brewhouse, he said.
There’s no doubt about it — The Cotton Mill has an untold number of stories to tell.
Some are known. Some are mysteries. And some are still unfolding.
See more photos of the Cotton Mill here:
