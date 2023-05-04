MISD bracelet.jpg

McKinney ISD's Valley Creek Elementary School now holds a world record for longest friendship bracelet.

 Courtesy of McKinney ISD

The 852.19 meters of ribbon stretched across McKinney ISD’s football stadium held a whole lot of meaning for the Valley Creek Elementary School community.

The material represented four months of work by students, teachers, staff, parents and community members that began Nov. 7 and ended March 3. The five ribbon colors, reflecting the school colors for Faubion Middle School and McKinney High School, represented the future for Valley Creek Elementary students. The item itself, a friendship bracelet, represented a message of unity, kindness and connection.

