The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval for a zoning change at a 12-acre piece of land at the southwest corner of Collin McKinney Parkway and Alma Drive that would allow for senior living multifamily units and commercial development.

According to a presentation by Katilin Sheffield, planner with the city, the request includes allocating roughly 8.2 acres for senior living multifamily use and 4.7 acres for commercial use.

