The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval for a zoning change at a 12-acre piece of land at the southwest corner of Collin McKinney Parkway and Alma Drive that would allow for senior living multifamily units and commercial development.
According to a presentation by Katilin Sheffield, planner with the city, the request includes allocating roughly 8.2 acres for senior living multifamily use and 4.7 acres for commercial use.
Sheffield said the applicant submitted the zoning request to modify development standards. That includes setting the maximum height at four stories, not to exceed 55 feet, setting the density at a maximum of 30 units per acre as well as modifying parking, landscaping and screening requirements.
McKinney-based attorney Bob Roeder, representing the applicant, said the “genesis” for the zoning was to allow for about 216 senior multifamily units on the 8.2-acre tract.
“This is a need that exists in this particular part of McKinney,” Roeder said. “We don’t have a lot of senior residential, and so we feel like this is a great fit.”
He added that the surrounding area includes medical facilities that would be accessible to residents. He also said the applicant had submitted information regarding the potential economic impact of the development in addition to ad valorem tax revenue.
“And I think the number was about $6.7 million in today’s dollars on an annual basis in terms of the kinds of disposable income that these residents will spend with medical providers in that area,” Roeder said.
Sheffield said the item came with recommended approval from McKinney city staff.
“The applicant’s proposal does align with the designation in the comprehensive plan and should introduce new housing types solely for senior residents within the area. The proposed commercial uses will also provide a wider range of commercial uses and services to the existing and proposed residents.”
Roeder told commissioners that the senior living tract had been designed with development regulations in order to limit it to senior living use. He said the average age for that type of product was about 70 years old.
According to city documentation, potential allowable uses for the commercial tract include a number of options spanning multiple industries, including day care, office use, retail store, restaurants or cafeterias (including drive-in service), hospital, theater, private recreation center, financial institutions, pharmacies and more.
Before the commission voted to recommend approval, Commission Vice Chairman Brian Mantzey shared support for the senior living component but expressed concern about the commercial tract with regard to the drive-thru option.
“I’m hoping that we never see a drive-thru Taco Bell at our gate to the Byron Nelson,” he said. “So I’m hoping the need for something greater exists for that location than just a drive-thru restaurant.”
The commission recommended approval with a 7-0 vote. The item will move forward to the McKinney City Council for final consideration at its Aug. 16 meeting.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
