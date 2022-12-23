This week's Star Local Media profile subject needs no introduction. We had a few questions about the holiday season, so we at Star Local Media decided to ask our most trusted source. Here's what Santa Claus had to say:
First things first: do you have a favorite reindeer?
Oh, my. You’ll have to make sure none of the other reindeer see this question. They can be a mite touchy. I believe I’d have to say I have a soft spot for Comet. She’s a shy one, her coat is so soft and well groomed, and she is just lovable. All the reindeer are special, but I do have favorites. (Especially don’t tell Rudolph! I don’t need that kind of trouble.)
How many elves do you currently employ?
You’d have to ask Mrs. Claus about that. She keeps all my records up to date, but I seem to recall her telling me that the last group we hired brought the total of elves to 1,000. That doesn’t seem like very many, but they put their hearts and souls into preparing for Christmas, and they always finish in time.
How are you preparing for Christmas Eve night this year?
There’s always so much to do. The sleighbells must be shined, the brass fittings on the sled have to gleam. The sleigh is made of wood and leather, so much work goes into making the leather look first rate. This year, I scraped all the black paint off the sleigh’s wood and repainted it. The finished sleigh is grand. Of course, it’ll be cold out there, so I make sure there are many blankets for me to snuggle into.
What is the most common gift request you get?
Well, that’s a bit easier. Most of the girls want something to do with Barbie, clothes, accessories, doll houses and the like. The boys want Legos, lots of Legos, plus Nerf cannons, sports gear and bicycles.
What is the best part about being Santa?
Being Santa is the best job in the universe. The children bring so much passion and love to me, and I try to make sure they know I care about each and every one of them. The belief in me and my reindeer can’t be put into words. You know I started my career in about 900 AD, and I have no intention of retiring.
What is your favorite kind of cookie?
No question…chocolate chip or oatmeal cookies.
How do you keep from getting cold while on the sleigh?
Hmm, well I have two pair of long underwear, my magical red suit, thick mittens and a fine warm hat. In addition, there are those fluffy blankets and even a warm buffalo robe. Mrs. Claus always packs a few containers of hot chocolate for me.
What is your favorite holiday movie?
Well, there are two. ‘A Christmas Story’ with Ralphie Parker, and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ with George Bailey. I’ve seen both of them so many times I’ve memorized them, but I always watch again.
You often are the one giving the gifts — what is on your wish list this holiday season?
I want the thing that no one seems to be able to give me. Peace on Earth and goodwill to all peoples. I want no one to be afraid, no one to be hurt, no one to be hungry or cold. Every year I wish for the same things.
What do you like to do during the summer season?
Hmmm, well, Mrs. Claus and I bought a small island in the Caribbean where no one knows us, and no, I won’t tell you where our island is located.
What's the best way to make sure you're on the nice list?
Always be kind to others, be considerate and generous. Make sure that you help the needy and that you try your best to be a fine boy or girl. My elves will be watching, and they’ll be so happy if you behave like this.
Any last thoughts to share about this holiday season?
Oh yes. The Good Lord has given me the chance to travel around the globe, to hand out presents and nice things. There can’t be anything more wonderful. Help me make the Christmas season the best one ever.
