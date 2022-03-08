A third lawsuit was filed against Collin College by a former employee alleging free speech violations on the administration’s part.
Michael Phillips, a history professor who was first hired by the college in 2007, alleged that administrators declined to renew his employment contract this year in retaliation for constitutionally protected speech.
According to the complaint, Collin College took disciplinary action against Phillips for, among other things, signing an open letter advocating for the removal of a Confederate monument in Dallas and criticizing the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phillips’ counsel argued in the complaint that these expressions did not merit disciplinary action in that their client expressed opinions on matters of public importance as a private citizen. The complaint petitioned the Eastern District of Texas for a jury trial, unspecified monetary damages and a permanent injunction mandating that Collin College renew Phillips’ employment contract.
In a Tuesday email, Collin College spokesperson Marisela Cadena-Smith said, "The college vehemently disagrees with Dr. Phillips' mischaracterization of this personnel matter as part of the lawsuit he has filed. Dr. Phillips signed a term contract which ends in May 2022. Under that contract, there is no right or reasonable expectation of continued employment beyond the term of the contract.
"As an employer, the college has every right to determine who it employs, especially when no immediate supervisors recommend an employee for continued employment. While it is regrettable that Dr. Phillips has chosen to mischaracterize facts and file a lawsuit, the College looks forward to defending its actions in court.
"Due to pending litigation, we will make no further public statement regarding this matter."
Monica Velazquez, Collin College’s general counsel, could not be immediately reached for comment.
