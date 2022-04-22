The McKinney City Council has given the green light for a new development of affordable housing in the city.
During a Tuesday meeting, the council approved two resolutions that helped a project dubbed “380 Villas” move closer to becoming a reality and providing workforce housing in the area to households earning 60% or below the median area income.
The development, pitched by Dallas-based affordable housing company Sphinx Development, is pegged for a 14.1-acre piece of property at 820 E University Drive. The proposal includes 220 affordable units. Zoning for the property was approved in 2017, and the applicant is working with city staff to get the site plan approved, said Janay Tieken, McKinney Housing and Community director.
“We feel that workforce housing is needed here,” said Tekevwe Okobiah, representing Sphinx Development at the meeting.
On Tuesday, the McKinney City Council unanimously approved giving a letter of support regarding 4% tax credits for multifamily construction as part of the 380 Villas development. In addition, the council unanimously approved a resolution acknowledging that the proposed development is in an area that has more than 20% housing tax credit units per total households.
However, Tieken added, there are mitigating factors, including the fact that 69% of housing tax credit units in the area are over 20 years old.
“So they can very easily be converted to market rate units or they could be gone,” she said.
The latter resolution was approved contingent upon an additional approval by the McKinney Housing Finance Corporation.
During the discussion, Pastor Louis Rosenthal of The McKinney First Baptist Church, said the land had originally been planned to include a church.
“But as I prayed, talked to God about it, the Lord showed me that this property would be much better served if we were to utilize it for affordable housing,” he said.
He later added that he’d heard one City Council member say multifamily development was not something he agreed with or would like to see.
“And I concur with you in general,” Rosenthal said. “However, in the state of where we are with the cost of purchasing single family homes in McKinney, that’s not a real reality for many people.”
During the discussion, multiple City Council members said they’d prefer to see the development include more residential space rather than including commercial space on the property.
“I think there’s movement by this council to get workforce housing in place, and I’m not sure that the commercial development would serve you well out in the specific area where this is, with the 380 access only going to the east on that portion of the roadway,” Councilman Charlie Philips said.
Okobiah said the adjustment was something the developer would pursue and said there was ample time to make the change.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
