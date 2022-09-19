Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community.
After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.
Looking around, the Robinsons saw a lot of programs that catered to younger age groups but saw a gap in the community when it came to providing something for teenagers.
As AEYL approaches its 10-year anniversary next year, it looks back on a trail of establishing new programs and initiatives designed to support local youth. That includes creating the foundation of its four pillars: mentoring, academics, athletics and community service. It also includes becoming an official GED testing center in the community, creating a paid summer internship program, launching an entrepreneurship program and plans to establish a robotics team.
People often ask the Robinsons how they came up with such an organization. Their response is that it really started in Lee County, Arkansas, where the two are from.
“And it was based around where we come from,” Derrick Robinson said. “The poor education levels, the lack of community resources. We knew better, we knew we wanted to have a quality of life, but we didn’t see the mentors, or we didn’t see the role models that we wanted to see to kind of move us in a direction of what success looked like.”
Today, the Robinsons are working to provide that kind of mentorship to youth in McKinney as well as in the greater north Texas area. The organization works with a variety of entities including Prosper ISD and local courts systems to support youth in the area. The internship program, which was established this past summer and involved 15 businesses, allowed students to get experience working and earning a paycheck.
What is taught ranges from establishing public speaking skills and earning trust to teaching students how to manage the money they earned at their paid internships. AEYL offers youth mentorship, academic monitoring, community service credits, life coaching, parent education and support for college and workforce readiness.
For the Robinsons, it’s all about providing exposure to success.
However, Derrick Robinson adds, it’s not about being a “powerhouse.” The two also want to help other organizations find success, too.
“What we look at as a brand, as a nonprofit organization, is we’re hoping that we’re able to teach other nonprofits in the community that you’ve got to be creative with your services,” Derrick Robinson said.
With eyes on the future, the two are looking at the possibility of upgrading their facility and potentially establishing an AEYL empowerment center, ideally located east of State Highway 5.
“We hope and pray that AEYL can continue to have the strength to move forward and be a blessing to people that we want to serve here educationally, workforce-wise, attainable housing-wise, all of the above to see what ways we can be a help to our community,” Derrick Robinson said.
