For AEYL founders Derrick and Ceretha Robinson, the goal is to provide exposure to success for youth. 

Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community.

After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.

Derrick and Ceretha Robinson
AEYL also provides scholarships for students in the area.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

