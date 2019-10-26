Allen dominated on both sides of the ball in the Eagles’ District 9-6A win against McKinney Boyd in rainy, cold conditions Friday night at McKinney ISD Stadium.
When the dust settled, Allen had racked up seven sacks, two turnovers and made five stops on fourth down as the third-ranked team in the state shut out Boyd, 24-0, to remain undefeated in district. Despite struggling offensively throughout the night, Allen clinched its 21st consecutive postseason appearance with its 73rd consecutive regular-season and 60th straight district victory.
“If you want to be a good football team, you have to be very consistent, and your focus has to be there for four quarters. Tonight, we have some areas of improvement which are lacking consistency,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach. “I thought we had some great stops on fourth down, and there are a lot of areas we can improve on in the kicking game and on offense. You are not going to play your best game every Friday, but we can watch tape and work to get better.”
With the loss, Boyd was shut out for the first time since losing to Plano East, 61-0, in 2016 and is mathematically eliminated from postseason contention. As a result, the Broncos’ program long playoff drought will extend to five years. Boyd has two games remaining against Plano Senior and crosstown rival McKinney.
With starting senior running back Ja’Tyler Shaw in street clothes, Boyd’s offense failed to get in rhythm, only mustering up 73 total yards in the first half. Despite being more productive in second half, Boyd has only scored three points in its last eight quarters of action.
With the postseason now officially not a possibility, the Broncos are forced to focus on getting better and finishing the season on the right note.
“Offensively, we did some really good things, but they are really good on defense, and we played some backups. I’m really proud of them, but, offensively, we just couldn’t get in the blue,” said Joe McBride, Boyd head coach. “We’ve played some good football teams, and we’ve played well. We’ve just got to continue finding a rhythm on offense and improving on defense as we play big games against Plano and McKinney to end the season.”
Boyd was led by sophomore quarterback Carter Whitefield on the night, as he went 18-of-34 for 234 yards passing mixed in with 12 rushing yards.
With there being a constant drizzle in the air, it was all about the running game for Allen. On the night, the Eagles were able to grind out 280 rushing yards and were led by the trio of Jordan Johnson, who scored a touchdown, Jaylen Jenkins and Raylen Sharpe, who combined to rush for 253 yards on 36 carries.
Sharpe struggled in the passing game, going only 10-of-21 for 91 yards in the air, but was able to score on two nice runs of 16 and 19 yards to balance out an average night. With many big games ahead of him and his team, Sharpe, like the rest of the Eagles, is focused on the big goal.
“We had to face the weather conditions and miss some things tonight, but everything is fine, because we did what needed to do to win tonight,” Sharpe said. “Each week, we’ve got to get better and better and practice harder and come back stronger and things like that.”
When you dominate defensively the way the Eagles did, someone is due to consistently flash. Unfortunately for Boyd, Allen senior defensive end Elijah Fisher was that guy, as Fisher racked up three sacks in an effort highlighted by a sack and strip in the second half.
After dominating Boyd’s offensive unit the entire night and stuffing them on all five of its fourth down attempts, Allen’s defense is peaking at the right time with the postseason right around the corner.
“We prepared well, our coaches got us ready to play, and we came in and did what we had to do,” Fisher said. “Keeping a goose egg up there is what we pride ourselves on here at Allen, and domination is what we call it. We have backups and third-stringers on our team who can play, and it’s all about getting better and making plays no matter who is on the field.”
