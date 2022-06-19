The McKinney Amateur Radio Club (MARC) is hosting its annual Field Day this month. Over 40,000 people are members of amateur radio clubs throughout North America.
The event will be held Saturday, June 25 starting at 8 a.m., and continue through June 26 until 1 p.m., for radio amateurs on airwaves and at Erwin Park Hilltop Pavilion.
MARC has operated for over 50 years as an ARRL affiliated Special Service Club with about 150 active members, according to their website.
“Amateur radio has been a practical form of communication these past few years,” said Sid Gibson, President of MARC, “but people of all ages and walks of life can enjoy it.”
The annual Field Day has been an event since 1933, and continues to be the most popular event in amateur radio with 2.5 million licensed amateurs worldwide. Members of the community are invited to come to the Erwin Park Hilltop Pavilion to see modern radio technology as participants will be available to demonstrate equipment and supervise community participants.
“Field Day tests our team's technical proficiency and ability to sustain communications at a temporary radio station, similar to an emergency communications scenario. The event has evolved over decades into a large social, with operators working in shifts to keep the station on the air,” wrote Stephen Thomas, the Public Information Officer for MARC, in an email.
Activities available at the event demonstrate public services, emergency preparedness, community outreach and technical skills shown through amateur radio science, skills and services used for communities throughout the United States and Canada.
“Radio is a broad hobby spanning traditional morse code operation to computer-assisted data communication, and you will see a century of technology progression all at once,” Thomas wrote in an email.
