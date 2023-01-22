The McKinney Police Department has announced that 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe.
"McKinney Police Detectives made an arrest tonight in the kidnapping of those two little girls last Thursday that led to an Amber Alert being issued. It has since been canceled," the department stated at 8:49 p.m. Sunday.
Police said their paternal grandmother, 60-year-old Jame Burns, was taken into custody in Richardson. She is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.
Police have said this investigation is ongoing.
The AMBER Alert was issued after the girls were reported missing on Jan. 19.
In a Jan. 20 statement, the McKinney Police Department stated that the girls were suspected of being taken by Burns, their grandmother.
"The girls were last seen just before six last night at a restaurant near Central Expressway and Virginia Parkway, where they had been having a supervised visit with their non-custodial father, along with CPS, who had temporary custody of the girls," the department stated on Jan. 20. "The CPS worker called the police and when our Officers arrived, the father, Justin Burns (DOB 1-15-89) was taken into custody, as we do believe he was involved in their disappearance."
Police said in the Jan. 20 statement that Justin Burns was in the Collin County Jail being held on two counts of kidnapping, which are felonies.
"We would like to thank our community and our media partners for helping us get the word out about the Amber Alert," the McKinney Police Department stated on Sunday.
