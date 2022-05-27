After a two year layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Ridgeview Memorial Park will resume on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Located at 2525 Central Expressway North, between McKinney and Allen, this year’s featured speaker will be Bob Tomes, a veteran of the war in Vietnam and owner of Bob Tomes Ford, McKinney. This annual event honoring the memories of all deceased veterans who honorably served their country is sponsored by VFW “Lone Star” Post 2150, Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home and Collin County Freedom Fighters.
Captain Bob Tomes served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1972. For his time in Vietnam, Bob was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. Bob went to work for Ford Motor Company Corporate right out of the service, where he met his wife, Barbara. In 1983 they opened Bob Tomes Ford in McKinney, with 17 employees, which now has over 200. As a businessman, Bob has won numerous awards, including McKinney Business of the Year; Family Large Business of the Year in Texas by Baylor University; Nominee for Time Magazine Quality Dealer of the Year Award; Ford Top 100 Volume Dealer 14 of the last 15 years. Bob is currently the director of the Ford Dealer Advertising Fund Board.
As a community leader, Bob’s work with the Boy Scouts of America earned him the Silver Beaver Award, which recognizes scout leaders of exceptional character and distinguished service. Bob and Barbara were selected as Citizens of the Year by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce in 1991. He has been President of the McKinney Rotary Club; Chairman of McKinney United Way and Chairman of the Board for McKinney Chamber of Commerce.
Special recognition will be given to the fourteen young men buried at Ridgeview who died while serving our country:
- PFC KENNETH JACK HILL, 19, US Army, KIA in South Korea 23 December 1950.
- Specialist 5th Class BILLY RAY DENNIS, 34, US Army, died in Korea 3 January 1963.
- Seaman 1st Class TOMMY WAYNE HARRIS, 20, US Navy, died 14 May 1965.
- Corporal DARRELL “GEORGE” MAHAN, 20, USMC, KIA in Vietnam 19 August 1967.
- PFC THOMAS B. HOLDBROOKS, 19, USMC, KIA in Vietnam 28 December 1967.
- Corporal CHARLES W. “BILL” BRYAN, 20, USMC, KIA in Vietnam 20 January 1968.
- Sgt. GARY LEE ELDRIDGE, 23, McKinney, US Army, Vietnam veteran, died 12 February 1968.
- Seaman PAUL GORDON LUNA, 18, US Navy, died 8 Sept 1969.
- Captain RICHARD MICHAEL RYAN, 24, USAF, killed in a helicopter crash 20 September 1969.
- Specialist 4th Class VERNON WAYNE WOODY, 22, US Army, Killed in Vietnam 30 January 1970.
- Specialist 5th Class MARTIN LEROY RODGERS, 18, US Army, KIA in Vietnam 26 July 1970.
- PFC ANTHONY ADAM LANDERS, 19, US Army, died 26 July 2003.
- Corporal TYLER SETH TROVILLION, 23, USMC, KIA in Iraq 15 June 2005.
- Lance/Corporal JACOB D. HAYES, 24, USMC, died of wounds received in Iraq, 17 December 2008.
