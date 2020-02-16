This week’s guest is one of the hardest-working student-athletes at McKinney North and his quiet, effective leadership style has helped the Bulldogs’ boys basketball team to the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season. Please sit back and relax as the McKinney Courier Gazette sports editor Kendrick E. Johnson shines the Sunday Spotlight on North co-senior captain Chase Antosca.
How special has it been to get to play side by side with your best friend, Todd Jones?
Antosca: Getting to play alongside Todd has been a great journey. We have known each other since kindergarten and he’s like a brother to me. It is crazy to think how far we have come throughout the years.
I remember we used to always talk about playing together at North and now that we are here, it is surreal. I can’t wait to finish this season out with him and accomplish the rest of the goals we have.
What does it mean to you to have reached the postseason every season of your high school career?
Antosca: Making the playoffs every year I have been at McKinney North has been a big accomplishment of mine. Playing at McKinney North, you know this program is going to be competitive year in and year out, so I just try my best to play my role for the team and work as hard as I can for the team to be successful.
I feel like my coaches do a great job of getting us prepared for every opponent and situation we are going to face, and we just have to buy into the process.
How does it feel to be putting together a solid senior season and helping your team on a consistent basis?
Antosca: It feels very good to contribute for our team this season. All my coaches have given me the confidence to go out there every night and play like it’s my last. Before the season, one of my goals was to become more consistent in every part of my game.
I wanted to shoot the ball better, become a more physical defender, and always be smart with the ball. I feel like I have made a big jump from last year in all of those and want to continue to consistently make an impact for my team.
Who is your favorite NBA player, and do you pattern your game after them?
Antosca: My favorite NBA player is LeBron James. I have watched him all my life and love the way he carries himself on and off the court. He makes every game so exciting the way he takes over games and how he facilitates the floor.
I try to pattern my game after Gordon Hayward. I feel like we have similar traits and I watch highlights of him all the time going back to his time at Butler.
He doesn’t blow you away with his athletic ability, but I admire the way he creates space with his hesitation and the little things he does to get his shot off in time.
What were the emotions like when you came up big last season in North’s area-round playoff win over Newman Smith?
Antosca: The game against Newman Smith was one of the best games I have ever played in. The environment was crazy, and it was just a wild game.
I wasn’t playing well the entire game and sat most of the fourth quarter, but when coach subbed me in with about a minute to go, that gave me a lot of confidence that he believed in me to go out there and make a play.
The feeling I had after the game was something I will never forget and is a big reason why I love playing basketball.
Who has impacted you the most on and off the court?
Antosca: The people who have impacted me the most on and off the court this season are my parents and my grandpa. My parents are always pushing me to not settle with anything and be the best person I can be.
They make it to every single game and are always in the crowd cheering my name. My grandpa used to play college ball and always likes to give me tips on how I can get better each game. Sometimes we sit down and start talking and before you know it, it’s been over an hour of just talking basketball.
What are you going to miss the most about playing basketball for North next season?
Antosca: What I'm going the miss most about playing basketball for North next year is all of the friends I have made throughout my four years. We have been through a lot of ups and downs, but we have been together through all of it.
My favorite thing to do with my teammates is to go eat at Chili’s after a road game. It’s always a blast to hang out with the team and have a good time together. That’s definitely going to be hard to leave behind.
Where do you see yourself five years from now and will it involve being around the game of basketball?
Antosca: In five years, I see myself getting into something that involves basketball. I have always enjoyed coaching and being involved with my younger brothers playing sports, so I might want to get into something like that.
I am undecided on where I want to go to college, but I plan on graduating in four years.
