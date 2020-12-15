10 feet, 10 inches.
As a result of living that far out of McKinney’s District 1, McKinney resident Chris Thornton will no longer be able to serve on the District 1 seat of the McKinney City Council.
“I am going to always be a part of District 1. District 1 has been in my family, my family’s been there for over 120 plus years,” Thornton said at the Tuesday City Council meeting, “so I hate that I cannot represent District 1.”
After the announcement was made during the Tuesday meeting, Mayor George Fuller said Thornton’s inability to serve on the City Council was not a technicality that was being imposed on the specific situation. He added that being a resident of the district is a legal requirement of the city charter.
“I know, as you stated, your heart is in that community, you serve that community, you’re an advocate for that community, you’ll continue to be an advocate for that community despite a 10-foot measurement that says you’re not in the community,” Fuller told Thornton.
Fuller also said he knew Thornton believed that he was a District 1 resident and that he had previously been in District 1 before redistricting.
“For years and years we had been a part of District 1,” Thornton said.
According to a Facebook post by McKinney City Councilman Frederick Frazier, Thornton lives in District 3 under McKinney City Council lines. He is a District 1 resident for McKinney ISD, Frazier said.
City Secretary Empress Drane, addressing the City Council, said it was the city secretary’s responsibility to confirm the residency of an appointed or elected City Council member.
“This was not a mistake or error with any harm intent or misleading intent,” she said, “but it was really an honest mistake of oversight. And I do understand that this has caused public grievance, obviously.”
Drane said she was sorry and embarrassed.
“It’s my expectation to always conduct myself and my work and the staff that reports to me in a manner that meets your expectations and to always be worthy of that trust,” she said.
Fuller said multiple people, including those sitting on the dais, had also made the mistake.
“It’s completely understandable,” he said.
Thornton had been appointed on Dec. 1 to the McKinney City Council after the city recalled former City Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell in November.
During a Dec. 1 meeting, Fuller said he had reached out to leaders of the east side of the city and asked for their input on who should be appointed to the empty seat. The community formed a committee, Fuller said, and after meeting with multiple people came up with two names and a recommendation. The list had been narrowed down to Thornton and Angela Richardson-Woods, treasurer of the McKinney Community Development Corporation Board of Directors.
During the Tuesday City Council Meeting, Fuller suggested holding a special meeting on Monday to appoint Richardson-Woods, who currently serves on the McKinney Community Development Corporation board.
“She was liked very much by the group that did participate in vetting and having meetings with the different people that were interested in seeking appointment,”Fuller said.
