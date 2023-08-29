During the investigation, the driver, Jesus Maldonado Peralta, a resident of Houston, Texas, consented to a vehicle search. The search led to the seizure of approximately sixty (60) pounds of methamphetamine. As a result, deputies arrested Peralta and charged him with the offense of Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1, involving 400 grams or more.
Courtesy of the Collin County Sheriff's Department
Courtesy of the Collin County Sheriff's Department
On August 22, 2023, the North Texas Sheriffs’ Criminal Interdiction Unit, composed of Collin County, Grayson County, Hunt County, Parker County, Rockwall County, Smith County, Tarrant County, and Wise County Sheriff’s Offices, executed a traffic stop on US 75 in Collin County.
Currently, Peralta is confined at the Collin County Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of a $1,250,000.00 bond.
Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner stated, “This strategic partnership between eight North Texas Sheriffs continues the fight against the deadly drug cartels who cross our southern border with impunity and peddle their poisonous fentanyl and methamphetamines across America. The NTXCIU has seized many tons of this poison since its inception and will continue to do so. I’m proud to be partners in this effort with fellow Sheriffs who like us, are absolutely committed to protecting the citizens they serve.”
