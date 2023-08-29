On August 22, 2023, the North Texas Sheriffs’ Criminal Interdiction Unit, composed of Collin County, Grayson County, Hunt County, Parker County, Rockwall County, Smith County, Tarrant County, and Wise County Sheriff’s Offices, executed a traffic stop on US 75 in Collin County.

During the investigation, the driver, Jesus Maldonado Peralta, a resident of Houston, Texas, consented to a vehicle search. The search led to the seizure of approximately sixty (60) pounds of methamphetamine. As a result, deputies arrested Peralta and charged him with the offense of Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1, involving 400 grams or more.


Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

