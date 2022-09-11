Here are five things to do in McKinney during the week of Sept. 12.
Let's talk about art
As part of arts group MillHouse's Lunch Bunch series, attendees will get to hear from photographic dance artist Nino G during a Sept. 13 event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is free.
The Lunch Bunch series is an informal conversation that centers on different topics. While lunch is not provided, attendees can bring their own. All are welcome to attend.
The event is at 610 Elm Street, Ste. 1000.
Take in the sights around downtown McKinney
Visit McKinney and Jump Into Arts studios have scheduled free public art walking tours for Sept. 15 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Tour groups will hear from guides and local artists as they take in downtown murals and other pieces of public art. All tours leave from the Visitors Center at 200 W. Virginia St. Questions should go to the Visitors Center at 214-544-1407.
Third Monday McKinney Trade Days
The McKinney staple is back in business and will host its next shopping extravaganza from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4550 W. University.
Vendors will be on site to sell food, antiques, accessories, garage sale type items and more.
The venue includes 18 acres of parking, two ATMs, restrooms and an air-conditioned mall.
Parking is free on Fridays and on Saturday-Sunday after 4 p.m.
Parking is $5 on Saturday and Sunday until 4 p.m.
The event hours are: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Blend your favorite scents into something new
TUPPS Taproom and Events and Expressive Aromas will host a Fragrance Blending Workshop from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 15 at the TUPPS Brewery Taproom (721 Anderson St.). A perfumer will guide attendees through the process of taking in individual scents and blending them together into new creations.
The session will be $38 per person and includes a first drink.
