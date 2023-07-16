Here are five things to do in McKinney the week of July 16:
Movies in the Park
McKinney’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding weekly events in honor of Parks and Recreation Month. On July 22, residents are invited to Al Ruschhaupt Sports Complex, located at 1986 Park View Ave. to see a showing of "Top Gun: Maverick" beginning at 8 p.m.
The complex will offer open seating and free popcorn provided by the parks and recreation department.
Free concert at the HUB
Miranda Lambert fans are invited to the HUB to see Gunpowder and Lead, a Miranda Lambert Tribute Band. Showtime will begin July 22 at 7 p.m. Grab a blanket and your best friend and dance the night away.
Fork and Fire, ChopShop McKinney Sports Garage, The Elwood BFD, and Wine A Little McKinney will be open before the show.
McKinney Newcomers Club meeting
New to the McKinney area? Looking to get involved in your new community? The McKinney Newcomers Club is the place for you.
The July 18 McKinney Area Newcomers Club program will be presented by Rick Frey, the author of "Six Weeks on the Throne." The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Collin College Conference Center, 2400 Community Avenue in McKinney. Those looking to join can learn more at mckinneynewcomers.com.
'Psychic' Comedian
Peter Antoniou will appear at the Comedy Arena in McKinney, where he will fuse his amazing and uncanny ability to read minds with razor sharp wit, storytelling and improvisational comedy to create unique live entertainment experiences.
From London’s West End to America’s Got Talent, he has become an international sensation, presenting his remarkable and hilarious shows for sell-out theatre audiences, comedy clubs, blue chip companies, and royalty.
Showtimes include 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. July 21, as well as 6 and 8 p.m. July 22 at 305 E. Virginia #104. Tickets cost around $25 each.
New exhibit at the Cove
McKinney’s The Cove will display a new exhibit free and open to the public beginning July 21.
Inspired by the natural setting of her country home on Lake Monticello, Maria Hampton paints landscapes that quiet the mind and encourage a deep, relaxing breath. Though formally trained in life-drawing and sculpting, Maria has retooled her creative self and now works in acrylics on watercolor paper, a medium that allows her to energetically layer colors and express her delight in the countryside around her.
The Cove can be found at 402 N. Tennessee St.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
